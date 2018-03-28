Conservationists, foresters at loggerheads over Polish forest

By Marcello Rossi / Thomson Reuters Foundation, BIALOWIEZA, Poland

It is a gray, overcast day late last month, and the town of Bialowieza, a small settlement in northeastern Poland, looks undisturbed — almost uninhabited.

However, until a few weeks ago, it was not unusual to see protests there featuring banner-wielding demonstrators and government officials arriving in black sedans, escorted by the police.

At issue is a series of large-scale logging operations in the nearby forest, which shares a name with the town.

Bialowieza, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is the largest remaining part of the primeval forest that once stretched across much of Europe.

Besides causing rifts in the local community, the dispute over the forest has put further strain on the relationship between the nation’s right-wing government and the EU, leading to a legal battle that is still continuing.

Late last month, the advocate-general of the European Court of Justice said Poland had infringed EU laws by increasing logging in the Bialowieza forest over the previous two years.

The opinion is not binding, and the European court is to make a final ruling in the coming months.

Poland, which defied two previous orders to halt logging in the forest, has said it would comply with the EU’s final ruling.

Opponents of logging have welcomed the government’s statement as a vindication of their efforts, but many believe the forest is still in danger.

“This government is not to be trusted,” said Adam Bohdan, a biologist with the Wild Poland Foundation in Warsaw, during a visit to several logging sites.

Pointing to a heavily deforested area near the village of Czerlonka, he said: “The major concern is that this can happen again in the future unless some measures to enhance the protection of the forest are taken.”

Unlike the portion of the forest across the border in Belarus, which is entirely protected by UNESCO, the Polish forest is split into a natural park reserve and a commercial forest.

The commercial side is managed by State Forests, a government body that runs Polish forests and controls almost the entire national timber market, generating raw material worth more than 10 billion euros (US$12 billion) annually.

“State Forests are requested to be financially [self]-sufficient,” Bodhan said.

That means they care less about trees and biodiversity, he said, and more about “earning more money, and the Bialowieza forest has a plentiful supply of valuable wood.”

State Forests officials did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Logging is only prohibited inside the reserve, a protected area that contains woodland largely untouched by people for thousands of years.

However, the reserve accounts for just 17 percent of the total forest area of 150,000 hectares, leaving the remainder vulnerable.

Borders are not always clear, causing quarrels over how far into the forest harvesters can go.

In January, State Forests said that two out of the forest’s three administrative units had already felled 98 percent of the timber quota set until 2021, and that they were planning to increase their quotas.

The announcement alarmed environmentalists, since the current dispute erupted when the government in 2016 tripled logging limits in one of the administrative units, saying the forest was in danger due to an outbreak of bark beetle.

“The best solution to prevent large-scale logging from happening again in the future is the simplest one with the longest history of political opposition: expanding the national park over more of the forest,” said Eunice Blavascunas, a cultural anthropologist at Whitman College in the US.