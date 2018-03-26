Nerve-agent attack shows that Britain is already on its own

By Mark Malloch-Brown

British Prime Minister Theresa May has finally had a good crisis. Responding to the nerve-agent attack on former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in the placid market town of Salisbury, England, May projected strength — including to her fellow European leaders — by demanding that the Kremlin answer for the crime.

As a former home secretary, security is clearly her strong suit, and she has now gone a long way toward repairing her tattered authority in parliament.

May also managed to reach an agreement with EU negotiators on a 21-month transition period for the UK’s withdrawal from the bloc, and yet, despite her personal successes, this week might be remembered as the moment when the foreign policy costs of Brexit became clear.

Until now, the British foreign policy grandees and former ambassadors warning that Brexit would severely damage the UK’s standing in the world have been dismissed by much of the public as discredited elites and fear mongers.

Understandably, Brexit supporters have taken little notice of various straws in the wind heralding the direction their nation will take.

For example, they are unmoved by the fact that, after losing a UN vote, their candidate pulled out of the race and the UK now has no judges seated at the International Court of Justice for the first time in 71 years.

Still, if that was not enough to reveal Britain’s new loneliness, the use of a Soviet-era nerve agent on British soil certainly is.

Although EU members have expressed their support for Britain and made assurances that Brexit would not disrupt solidarity or security, there are signs that this united front might be just a front.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his election to a fourth term — a move that rankled the UK. Greece and others also expressed some skepticism about the relationship with the UK as they arrived in Brussels for the European Council summit.

Across the Atlantic, US President Donald Trump also congratulated Putin. While he also condemned Russia for the Salisbury incident — a rare departure from the Putin-loving corner he has painted himself into — support for Britain on this occasion seems to have been motivated more by his political calculus than a deep sense of solidarity.

After several days of deafening silence, Trump was under growing pressure to speak out, and on the whole, his unpredictability and transactional approach to alliances has already called into question Britain’s most important relationship outside Europe.

Beneath the surface, the international response to the Salisbury attack reveals alarming cracks in the UK’s position on the world stage.

It is widely assumed that the UK’s weak response to similar incidents, not least the 2006 murder of Russian defector and former spy Alexander Litvinenko, has convinced Putin that he can get away with such provocations, but Putin might also have anticipated the public outrage over the attack on the Skripals and calculated that EU member states with pro-Russian governments — namely, Hungary, Greece and, soon, Italy — would veto any strong EU response.

By this reasoning, Putin could drive an even larger wedge between Britain and Europe, thus advancing his longstanding goal of undermining European solidarity.