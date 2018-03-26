Liberal world order, RIP

By Richard Haass

After a run of nearly 1,000 years, quipped the French philosopher and writer Voltaire, the fading Holy Roman Empire was neither holy, nor Roman, nor an empire. Some two-and-a-half centuries later, the problem, to paraphrase Voltaire, is that the fading liberal world order is neither liberal, nor worldwide, nor orderly.

The US, working closely with the UK and others, established the liberal world order in the wake of World War II. The goal was to ensure that the conditions that had led to two world wars in 30 years would never again arise.

To that end, the democratic countries set out to create an international system that was liberal in the sense that it was to be based on the rule of law and respect for countries’ sovereignty and territorial integrity. Human rights were to be protected.

All this was to be applied to the entire planet; at the same time, participation was open to all and voluntary. Institutions were built to promote peace (the UN), economic development (the World Bank) and trade and investment (the IMF and what years later became the WTO).

All this and more was backed by the economic and military might of the US, a network of alliances across Europe and Asia, and nuclear weapons, which served to deter aggression. Thus, the liberal world order was based not just on ideals embraced by democracies, but also on hard power.

None of this was lost on the decidedly illiberal Soviet Union, which had a fundamentally different notion of what constituted order in Europe and around the world.

The liberal world order appeared to be more robust than ever with the end of the Cold War and the collapse of the Soviet Union. Yet today, a quarter-century later, its future is in doubt. Indeed, its three components — liberalism, universality and the preservation of order itself — are being challenged as never before in its 70-year history.

Liberalism is in retreat. Democracies are feeling the effects of growing populism. Parties of the political extremes have gained ground in Europe. The vote in the UK in favor of leaving the EU attested to the loss of elite influence.

Even the US is experiencing unprecedented attacks from its own president on the country’s media, courts and law-enforcement institutions.

Authoritarian systems, including China, Russia and Turkey, have become even more top-heavy. Countries such as Hungary and Poland seem uninterested in the fate of their young democracies.

It is increasingly difficult to speak of the world as if it were whole. We are seeing the emergence of regional orders — or, most pronounced in the Middle East, disorders — each with its own characteristics.

Attempts to build global frameworks are failing. Protectionism is on the rise, the latest round of global trade talks never came to fruition and there are few rules governing the use of cyberspace.

At the same time, great power rivalry is returning. Russia violated the most basic norm of international relations when it used armed force to change borders in Europe and it violated US sovereignty through its efforts to influence the 2016 election.

North Korea has flouted the strong international consensus against the proliferation of nuclear weapons. The world has stood by as humanitarian nightmares play out in Syria and Yemen, doing little at the UN or elsewhere in response to the Syrian government’s use of chemical weapons. Venezuela is a failing state. One in every 100 people in the world today is either a refugee or internally displaced.