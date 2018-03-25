By Qassaim Abdul-Zahra and Susannah George / AP, BAGHDAD

Iraq has detained or imprisoned at least 19,000 people accused of connections to the Islamic State (IS) group or other terror-related offenses, and sentenced more than 3,000 of them to death, according to an analysis by The Associated Press (AP).

The mass incarceration and speed of guilty verdicts raise concerns over potential miscarriages of justice — and worries that jailed militants are recruiting within the general prison population to build new extremist networks.

The AP count is based partially on an analysis of a spreadsheet listing all 27,849 people imprisoned in Iraq as of late January, provided by an official who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Thousands more are also believed to be held in detention by other bodies, including the Iraqi federal police, military intelligence and Kurdish forces. Those exact figures could not be immediately obtained.

The AP determined that 8,861 of the prisoners listed in the spreadsheet were convicted of terrorism-related charges since the beginning of 2013 — arrests overwhelmingly likely to be linked to the IS group, an intelligence figure in Baghdad said.

In addition, another 11,000 people are being detained by the intelligence branch of the Iraqi Ministry of Interior, undergoing interrogation or awaiting trial, a second intelligence official said.

Both intelligence officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the press.

“There’s been great overcrowding... Iraq needs a large number of investigators and judges to resolve this issue,” said Fadhel al-Gharwari, a member of Iraqi’s parliament-appointed human rights commission.

Al-Gharwari said many legal proceedings have been delayed because the country lacks the resources to respond to the spike in incarcerations.

Large numbers of Iraqis were detained during the 2000s, when the US and Iraqi governments were battling Sunni militants, including al-Qaeda and Shiite militias.

In 2007, at the height of the fighting, the US military held 25,000 detainees. The spreadsheet obtained by the AP showed that about 6,000 people arrested on terror charges before 2013 are still serving those sentences.

However, the wave of detentions has hit the Iraqi justice system much harder because past arrests were spread out over a much longer period and the largest numbers of detainees were held by the US military, with only a portion sent to Iraqi courts and the rest released.

Human Rights Watch warned in November that the broad use of terrorism laws meant those with minimal connections to the IS group are caught up in prosecutions alongside those behind the worst abuses.

The group estimated a similar number of detainees and prisoners — about 20,000 in all.

“Based on all my meetings with senior government officials, I get the sense that no one — perhaps not even the prime minster himself — knows the full number of detainees,” Human Rights Watch senior Iraq researcher Belkis Wille said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, who is running to retain his position in national elections slated for May, has repeatedly called for accelerated death sentences for those charged with terrorism.

The spreadsheet analyzed by the AP showed that 3,130 prisoners have been sentenced to death on terrorism charges since 2013.

Since 2014, about 250 executions of convicted IS members have been carried out, according to the Baghdad-based intelligence official said. About 100 of those took place last year, a sign of the accelerating pace of hangings.