The West’s unilateral Cold War

By Sergei Karaganov

Rising tensions between the UK and Russia are further proof that Russia and the West, according to no less an authority than that of Council on Foreign Relations president Richard Haass, have entered a “Cold War II.” I tend to disagree.

Yes, Russia’s relations with the US, and now also with the UK, are worse than in the 1950s, and the chance of a direct conflict is higher than at any time since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis. Given the complexity of today’s strategic nuclear weapons and the systems designed to neutralize them, one cannot rule out the possibility that some actor on either side, or a third party, could provoke an escalation.

Making matters worse, communication between US and Russian leaders is all but non-existent, owing to the lack of trust on both sides. Among those in the US, feelings toward Russia verge on something close to hatred and many in Russia now regard those in the US with ill-concealed disdain.

This psychological backdrop to the bilateral relationship truly is worse than during the Cold War, but that does not mean that today’s tensions amount to a sequel. Such a confrontation would require an ideological component that is decidedly lacking on the Russian side.

Russia has no intention of waging another Cold War. Although some degree of confrontation with the US does help Russian President Vladimir Putin unite the public while burnishing Russian elites’ nationalist credentials, Russia is not an ideologically motivated state. What ideology it does have is based in Russian culture and civilization, which it is not interested in exporting.

The Kremlin prefers not to proselytize on Russia’s behalf. Russia’s approach to international affairs has long centered on respect for national interests and sovereignty, and the belief that all peoples and nations should have the freedom to make their own political, economic and cultural choices. Russia also embraces universal human values such as trust in God, family and country, as well as self-fulfillment through service to society and nation.

I dream of the possibility that even 2 percent of the accusations concerning Russian “interference” in the 2016 US election prove true. It would bolster my self-esteem as a Russian, while educating those in the US — whose government has long interfered in other countries’ internal affairs — about the dangers of throwing stones from a glass house.

The problem between Russia and the West is really a problem among Westerners themselves. The US establishment is using the scarecrow of Russian interference to regain its lost political control, particularly in the realm of social media, where a discontented population and maverick politicians have finally found a voice.

However, even if the US’ elites do manage to wrest back control, the deeper source of Western angst would remain.

For at least the past decade, the world has been witnessing the endgame of the West’s 500-year hegemony.

It started in the 16th century, when Europe developed better guns and warships, and began its imperial expansion. In the following centuries, Europeans would use their economic, cultural, political and especially military dominance to siphon off the world’s wealth.

For a few decades in the second half of the 20th century, the West’s dominant position was challenged by the Soviet Union and China, but after the Soviet Union imploded, the US emerged as the sole hegemon and the world seemed to return to its historic “status quo.”