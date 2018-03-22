The UN is guilty of omission with regard to conflict

By Nabil Fahmy

When the UN was founded, its primary goals, as stated in its charter’s preamble, included saving future generations from “the scourge of war” and reaffirming “faith in fundamental human rights.”

More than 70 years later, the world has more — and more advanced — weapons than ever, and armed conflicts are raging worldwide, resulting in large-scale death and suffering of combatants and civilians alike.

Among the most widely discussed conflicts is that in Syria, which according to UN sources, has left about 500,000 dead and injured, and displaced millions more. In Myanmar, the Rohingya have experienced what the UN itself has labeled ethnic cleansing. Yemen has become the site of a devastating proxy war. Conflicts also rage in Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

For all of its supposed influence, the UN has proved ineffective in stopping the violence. Here, the UN secretary-general must shoulder significant responsibility. After all, the secretary-general is the ultimate symbol of the UN and in a sense, the moral compass of the international community.

The secretary-general’s mandate is delivered by the entire world, which is especially true of the incumbent, Antonio Guterres, who was selected through a revised process that included a more prominent role for the UN General Assembly — the “world congress.” He is thus duty-bound to lead the world toward a less violent, more humane future.

At the start of this year, Guterres issued a “red alert” for the world, declaring that: “We can settle conflicts, overcome hatred and defend shared values, but we can only do that together.”

This was a good first step, but to fulfill the responsibilities of his post he must do far more.

For starters, Guterres must use the bully pulpit of his office to the fullest extent, to invoke the moral rectitude and values of the organization.

He should also personally and actively support the efforts of the UN’s envoys both publicly and privately, by engaging at the highest level, to help find ways to defuse ongoing conflicts.

Finally, he must make clear to the UN Security Council, in no uncertain terms, that its inaction or complacency is inconsistent with the UN Charter and constitutes a crime of omission.

The UN Security Council has the primary responsibility within the UN of maintaining peace and security. It can engage in diplomacy to resolve conflicts and end hostilities, and it can opt for enforcement measures.

Yet the council has failed to perform this role to the fullest possible extent, largely because its five permanent members (P5) — China, France, Russia, the UK and the US — have so often acted on the basis of their own interests, using or threatening to use their veto power.

The veto power was intended as a means to facilitate cooperation, thereby enabling the P5 to fulfill their responsibility to help maintain global peace and security.

The one limit on the permanent members’ veto power — the requirement that a party to a dispute must abstain from voting — underscores the importance of maintaining some semblance of neutrality when making decisions in the UN Security Council.

Yet, for the P5, neither violations of international law nor large-scale human suffering trump realpolitik or “geopolitical considerations.” They even pursue policies that directly undermine the UN, its charter and the rules-based world order more broadly.