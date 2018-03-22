The state needs to protect the public from abuses of media power

By Robert Skidelsky

The poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, at an Italian restaurant in Salisbury, England, has driven an important story off the front pages of the British press. Earlier this month, the former actor and comedian John Ford said that for 15 years, from 1995 to 2010, he was employed by Rupert Murdoch’s Sunday Times newspaper to hack and blag his way into the private affairs of dozens of prominent people, including then-British prime minister Gordon Brown.

Discussing the techniques he used, Ford said: “I did their phones, I did their mobiles, I did their bank accounts, I stole their rubbish.”

Some of the most prominent names in British journalism are likely to be tarnished by this and other revelations of illegality and wrongdoing.

The basic plot goes back to the foundation of the free press with the abolition of licensing in 1695. To fulfill what has been seen since then as its distinctive purpose — holding power to account — a free press needs information.

The public expects a free press to investigate the exercise of power and bring abuses to light. In this context, one inevitably recalls the exposure of Watergate, which brought down then-US president Richard Nixon in 1974.

However, actual scandals are not necessary for the press to do its job. The very existence of a free press is a constraint on government. It is not the only one: the rule of law, enforced by an independent judiciary and competitive elections held at regular intervals are no less important. Together, they form a three-legged stool: take one and the other two collapse.

We continue to view the press as our defender against an over-mighty state.

The liberal argument is both simple and simplistic: The state is dangerous precisely because it is a monopolist. It controls the means of coercion and levies compulsory taxes, therefore its dark doings need to be exposed by fearless investigative journalism. Newspapers, by contrast, are not monopolists. They lack any power of compulsion, so there is no need to guard against the abuse of press power. It does not exist.

However, while a press monopoly in its pure form does not exist, oligopoly prevails in most countries. If, as economists say, the public good emerges from the invisible hand of the market, the market for news is quite visible — and visibly concentrated.

Eight companies own Britain’s 12 national newspapers and four proprietors account for more than 80 percent of all copies sold. In 2013, Murdoch and Lord Rothermere owned 52 percent of the UK’s online and print news publications.

Efforts to bind the British press to a standard of “decent” journalism have been tried — and failed — repeatedly. There have been six commissions of inquiry in the UK since 1945. Each one, established after some egregious abuse, has recommended that “steps be taken” to protect privacy and each time the government has backed down.

There are two main reasons for this. First, no politician wants to turn the press against him: former British prime minister Tony Blair’s wooing of Murdoch, owner of the Sun, the Times and the Sunday Times, is legendary, as was its pay-off. The Murdoch press backed the Labour Party in Blair’s three election victories in 1997, 2001 and 2005. The other reason is more sinister: Newspapers have “dirt” on politicians, which they are willing to use to protect their interests.