Ahead of elections, Egypt targets ‘fake news’

Reuters, CAIRO

Mostafa al-Asar’s lawyer said he had barely started work on a documentary critical of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi when police arrested him and charged him with publishing “fake news.”

The journalist was detained before he had even begun filming, his lawyer said.

The government did not respond to requests for comment.

The arrest on Feb. 4 came ahead of a presidential election, which is to be held from Monday to Wednesday next week. Al-Sisi is virtually guaranteed to win. All opposition candidates except one have dropped out citing intimidation, while the remaining challenger has said he supports the president.

The election commission says it has been receptive to any complaints and the vote would be fair and transparent.

As the election nears, Egypt has turned its attention to news outlets and journalists it accuses of spreading lies, including some foreign media and even one pro-government commentator.

Authorities say curbing fictitious news is necessary for national security. They regularly accuse outlets of a lack of professionalism in covering Egypt and urge reporters to use only official outlets as sources.

Egyptian prosecutors have long urged that critical outlets be silenced. Authorities have now gone further, with the public prosecutor calling for legal action over what he deems fake news, saying the “forces of evil” are undermining the Egyptian state.

Makram Mohammed Ahmed, head of Egypt’s Supreme Media Council, a state media regulator, voiced concerns about media standards.

“I no longer believe that there’s an independent press, or that there’s professionalism... There is a lack of accuracy, whether in Egyptian papers or the foreign press,” he said.

Rights groups such as the Association for Freedom of Thought and Expression (AFTE) and the Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedoms say the charge of publishing false news aims to rein in dissent, targeting journalists, politicians and even pop stars.

The public prosecutor this week announced telephone hotlines for citizens to report “news relying on lies and rumors.”

Al-Sisi weighed in on March 1, saying that anyone who insults the army or police — and by extension himself as commander in chief — is guilty of treason.His words prompted lawmakers to consider new legislation that would jail such offenders for up to three years, according to pro-government media.

The debate over media standards heated up last month when the BBC released a report on human rights detailing the alleged forced disappearance of an Egyptian woman, who later appeared on a pro-government talk show to refute the claim.

Egypt’s government press center said the BBC report was “flagrantly fraught with lies” and urged officials to boycott the British public broadcaster.

The BBC said it “stands by the integrity” of its reporting teams. A Cairo court has said it will next month hear a case filed by a lawyer over the report, calling for the closure of the BBC’s Cairo office.

Egypt’s campaign against the media has included state television presenter Khairy Ramadan, whose brief detention prompted alarmed comments by pro-government talk show hosts who rarely speak out against authorities.

“Khairy Ramadan [and other Egyptian journalists] are not our enemy — he’s a national broadcaster,” TV host Amr Adib said on his nightly show.