Food security’s social network

By Leah Samberg

In 2015, when the UN Sustainable Development Goals were officially adopted, the clock began ticking on an ambitious goal: Ending global hunger by 2030.

At the time, that target seemed achievable; during the previous 15 years, the number of undernourished people on the planet had been reduced by half, a staggering achievement attributed largely to international investment in agricultural and economic infrastructure.

Then the world got hungrier again; in 2016, the number of people without enough to eat increased to 815 million, up from 777 million the year before. What happened?

Part of the answer is as old as civilization itself: droughts, floods, conflict and displacement have hurt harvests and weakened output.

However, a more intangible factor is no less important: Many of the networks on which farmers have traditionally depended to cope with these disasters have been lost or degraded.

Ending global hunger is not just about breeding drought-resistant corn; it is also about having a plan for when that corn fails anyway. It is as much about reimagining social networks as it is about deciding what goes into the ground.

For the world’s poorest smallholder farmers and pastoralists, unpredictability is the only constant. To mitigate risk, people in rural areas have always relied on their personal networks for information to help them weather crises, improve productivity and limit crop losses.

In return, these relationships have facilitated the exchange of information and goods, diversified diets, strengthened farming techniques and guarded against hunger.

Today, though, farmers’ personal networks are weakening. Farms are being hit more frequently by severe weather and violent conflict is increasing in poverty-stricken regions; these and other variables are uprooting farmers everywhere.

While people have always left their homes in search of safety or opportunity, a record number of people currently are on the move.

All of these changes are negatively affecting traditional social structures that communities depend on for survival, and insufficient attention is being paid to these structures’ role in ensuring food security.

If global hunger is to be eradicated, the underpinnings of rural resilience must be supported, expanded and diversified.

One of the best ways to do this is by investing in new technologies that enable farmers to connect with information and institutions that can decrease uncertainty and mitigate risk.

According to a working paper this year by the CGIAR Research Program on Climate Change, Agriculture, and Food Security, some of the most promising innovations in rural agricultural are technology and service-based. With access to data, markets and financial services, farmers can plant, fertilize, harvest and sell products more effectively.

At the moment, these types of innovations are not featured prominently in most hunger-alleviation strategies.

However, that is slowly changing, especially as more people in emerging economies connect to mobile networks, and apps designed to collect and share agricultural information become increasingly accessible.

For example, in Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia, local extension services are delivering real-time weather data to vegetable farmers via SMS. In West Africa, private companies, such as Ignitia, are expanding the accuracy and precision of SMS weather alerts to remote farmers.