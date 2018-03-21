Indo-Pacific security and Taiwan

By Lee Min-chen and Lin Chia-yu 李旻臻，林家宇

US President Donald Trump’s firing of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has implications for Taiwan’s role in the US’ Indo-Pacific strategy.

Taiwan was this year invited to the March 4 to March 6 Quadrilateral Security Dialogue in Tokyo.

On March 11, Japanese officials and Pentagon officials participated in a seminar called “Taiwan’s Opportunities under the Indo-Pacific Security Strategies” in Taipei hosted by Taiwan Think Tank.

The nation has been a responsible global citizen whose humanitarian and disaster response capabilities could have a major effect on the region. Taiwan’s diplomatic future seems promising.

In Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s first administration, Japan was the main driver of US-Japan-Australia-India quadrilateral cooperation, which was backed by former US president George W. Bush’s administration.

In 2007, Exercise Malabar — a trilateral naval exercise involving the US, Japan and India — was held off the Japanese island of Okinawa, remarkable in that it was the first time the exercise was not held in the Indian Ocean.

In May that year, officials from the US, Japan, India and Singapore met for the first time on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum, after which Singapore joined Exercise Malabar in the Bay of Bengal.

China viewed this as a quadrilateral security cooperation with the aim of encircling China.

However, in 2008 the cooperation made no progress following Abe’s resignation, a transition of power in Australia — a non-permanent member of the exercises who dropped out without notice — and an emphasis on US-China relations under then-US president Barack Obama’s administration’s “pivot” to Asia policy.

However, Asia’s Democratic Security Diamond re-emerged in 2012, after the US re-evaluated China and President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) aggressive policies.

In Sept. 2013, Xi’s proposed “new model of great power relations” and the East China Sea air defense identification zone caused concern in the US.

In 2014, the Australian Department of Defence clearly stated the necessity of national defense forces investing in Indo-Pacific security and curbing activities in the South China Sea according to its Defense Issues Paper.

Also in 2014, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office and deepened relations with Japan and the US by enacting the Act East Policy to counteract China’s ambitious policies — the “string of pearls” geopolitical theory — which seemed to threaten India.

Australia’s and India’s concerns over the raising hegemony played a crucial role in the US-Japan-India Security Dialogue and Japan-India-Australia Security Dialogue.

Although these talks seem promising, there is still space for the Democratic Security Diamond to expand.

Since India last year rejected Australia’s proposed Exercise Malabar participation uncertainty exists.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has yet to propose specific diplomatic security measures in its Indo-Pacific strategy.

Why are the US, Japan, India and Australia involved in the Democratic Security Diamond?

What about South Korea, the Philippines or Thailand?

When Abe came to power in 2006, South Korea was led by then-president Roh Moo-hyun, who was friendly toward China, while then-Philippines president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo was concerned with how China would react and Thailand was embroiled in a political crisis surrounding then-prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.