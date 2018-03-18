Great forests likely to lose half of all wildlife to global warming

By Jonathan Watts / The Guardian

The world’s greatest forests could lose more than half of their plant species by the end of the century unless nations ramp up efforts to tackle climate change, according to a new report on the impacts of global warming on biodiversity hotspots.

Mammals, amphibians, reptiles and birds are also likely to disappear on a catastrophic scale in the Amazon and other naturally rich ecosystems in Africa, Asia, North America and Australia if temperatures rise by more than 1.5°C, the study by WWF, the University of East Anglia and the James Cook University said.

The research in the journal Climate Change examined the impact of three different levels of warming — below 2°C (the upper target in the 2015 Paris agreement), 3.2°C (the likely rise given existing national commitments) and 4.5°C (the forecast outcome if emissions trends remain unchanged) — on nearly 80,000 plant and animal species in 35 of the world’s most biodiverse regions.

If governments fail to set more ambitious commitments than those already on the table, the report projects devastating losses of more than 60 percent of plant species and almost 50 percent of animal species in the Amazon at a temperature increase of 3.2°C.

If countries lift their efforts sufficiently to reach the 2°C goal, the outlook is improved — but still grim — with more than 35 percent of species at risk of local extinction in the region.

If no actions are taken, the picture is apocalyptic, with a likely loss of more than 70 percent of plant and reptile species and a more than 60 percent decline of mammal, reptile and bird species in the Amazon.

The picture was similarly alarming in the two other worst affected areas — southwest Australia and the Miombo woodlands in Africa. However, nowhere among the selected 35 hotspots escaped massive losses of wildlife, which would have a dire knock-on effect on human society and well-being.

The authors considered how warmer weather and wilder rainfall patterns (more droughts and storms) could negatively affect savannas in Africa, jungles in Bangladesh, the Cerrado-Pantanal in Brazil, the Yangtze River Delta in China and coastlines in Europe, Madagascar and the Caribbean.

It noted how this would create tensions over water between humans and animals, for example African elephants, which drink as much as 250 liters a day. Rising sea levels would also be devastating for many species, such as tigers in the Sundarbans in India, which would see 96 percent of breeding grounds submerged.

The losses might even be higher because the disappearance of one species, such as a tree, can have a knock-on effect on other ecosystems. Fewer plants could also means less rain, according to other recent studies on the role played by the Amazon.

More pressing risks, such as habitat loss from land clearance and pollution, were not accounted for.

“For the Amazon and Guianas, the WWF report is scary as hell. The loss of half or more of the region’s stunning plant diversity would be a biological blow of almost unimaginable severity,” said William Laurance, director of the Centre for Tropical Environmental and Sustainability Science.

“Such computer models with all their assumptions and complexities are really ‘scientific cartoons’ giving us only a rough sketch of the future, but even if they’re only half right, these are very frightening cartoons indeed,” he added.