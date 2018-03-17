The real target of the US president’s steel and aluminum tariffs

By Martin Feldstein

Like almost all economists and most policy analysts, I prefer low trade tariffs or no tariffs at all. How, then, can US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose substantial tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum be justified?

Trump no doubt sees potential political gain in steel and aluminum-producing districts and in increasing the pressure on Canada and Mexico as his administration renegotiates the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The EU has announced plans to retaliate, but in the end, the EU might negotiate and agree to reduce tariffs on US products that exceed US tariffs on European products.

However, the real target of the steel and aluminum tariffs is China.

Beijing has promised for years to reduce excess steel capacity, thereby cutting the surplus output that is sold to the US at subsidized prices. Chinese policymakers have postponed doing so as a result of domestic pressure to protect China’s own steel and aluminum jobs.

The US tariffs would balance those domestic pressures and increase the likelihood that China would accelerate the reduction in subsidized excess capacity. Because the tariffs are being levied under a provision of US trade law that applies to national security, rather than dumping or import surges, it would be possible to exempt imports from military allies in NATO, as well as Japan and South Korea, focusing the tariffs on China and avoiding the risk of a broader trade war.

The US administration has not yet said that it would focus the tariffs in this way, but — given that they are being introduced with a phase-in period, during which trade partners might seek exemptions — such targeting seems to be the likeliest scenario.

For the US, the most important trade issue with China concerns technology transfers, not Chinese exports of subsidized steel and aluminum. Although such subsidies hurt US producers of steel and aluminum, the resulting low prices also help US firms that use steel and aluminum, as well as US consumers who buy those products, but China unambiguously hurts US interests when it steals technology developed by US firms.

Until a few years ago, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army was using its sophisticated cyberskills to infiltrate US companies and steal technology.

Chinese officials denied all wrongdoing until former US president Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) met in California in June 2013.

Obama showed Xi detailed proof that the US had obtained through its own cyberespionage.

Xi then agreed that the Chinese government would no longer use the army or other government agencies to steal US technology.

Although it is difficult to know with certainty, it appears that such cybertheft has been reduced dramatically.

Current technology theft takes a different form.

US firms that want to do business in China are often required to transfer their technology to Chinese firms as a condition of market entry. These firms “voluntarily” transfer production know-how, because they want access to a market of 1.3 billion people and an economy as large as that of the US.

These firms say that the technology transfer requirement is a form of extortion.

Moreover, they worry that the Chinese government often delays their market access long enough for domestic firms to use their newly acquired technology to gain market share.