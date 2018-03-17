A self-assured Putin seems confident of electoral victory

By Vladimir Isachenkov / AP, NIZHNY TAGIL, Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin walks briskly to a group of factory workers, who ask him for a water treatment facility, new equipment to reduce toxic emissions and a sports arena for their children in the Ural Mountains city of Nizhny Tagil.

He promises, benevolently, to do all that and more.

Putin’s self-assurance and relaxed demeanor reflects the stress-free campaign he has run ahead of tomorrow’s election that is certain to catapult him to another six-year presidential term.

The victory would put the Russian leader on track to become the nation’s longest-serving ruler since Joseph Stalin.

“What beautiful stuff you make here: Trams and tanks and railway cars,” Putin tells the workers at the Uralvagonzavod plant, mixing jokes with his promises.

In return, they pledge to vote for him.

The 65-year-old president has made many such trips across the vast country, reaching out to various social groups and industrial sectors.

Unlike the 2012 election, when Putin often looked tense and nervous amid massive protests of his rule, he faces no such threats this year — even with an anemic economy and spiraling tensions with the West.

Putin’s popularity soared after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and his ratings still top 80 percent, buttressed by flattering coverage of his activities by state-controlled media amid bitter showdowns with the West.

Kremlin political strategists have set a magic number of “70-70” — securing a turnout of 70 percent of the electorate and winning 70 percent of the vote.

Such a result would show that Putin’s popularity has not waned, 18 years after his first election.

By reaching those numbers against seven challengers, it would also strengthen his hand as he ponders his next move: To get rid of term limits to allow him to remain president past 2024, shift into another position of power, or choose a dependable successor.

“It’s a quick campaign aiming at a high degree of legitimacy,” Carnegie Moscow Center analyst Alexander Baunov said. “The high legitimacy is to be ensured with a solid turnout, which should be transparent and verifiable.”

However, despite broad support for the president, public apathy still presents a major problem for the Kremlin. While opinion surveys indicate a strong majority of Russians back Putin, many see the outcome as predetermined and simply will not bother to vote.

Many others are resentful and indifferent, long having lost hope for positive change.

That is why boosting turnout has become the No. 1 objective for Putin’s spin doctors.

“They need a high turnout in order to demonstrate support,” said Dmitry Oreshkin, a Moscow-based political expert. “A low turnout could be seen as Putin’s weakness.”

To show the consequences of failing to vote, a YouTube video plays on stereotypes popular in Russia: A man in his 50s too lazy to vote wakes up to a knock on his door from soldiers sent by the new president to round up everyone under 60 for military service. One of the soldiers is black, in an apparent mockery of diversity. The frightened man rushes to the kitchen, where his wife introduces him to his future gay partner, in line with the new president’s directive. The video ends with the man realizing it was all a nightmare and he rushes to the polls.

While there is no evidence the video was produced by the government, it fits in with Kremlin propaganda.