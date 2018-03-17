EDITORIAL: New foreign minister, new chance

China’s attempts to undermine Taiwan’s sovereign status internationally are nothing new, but many cannot help but wonder whether Taiwan’s diplomats are growing indifferent toward Beijing’s constant efforts to suffocate Taiwan diplomatically.

A slew of media reports have suggested that China’s “generosity” in introducing 31 “incentives” for Taiwanese does not mean it has eased its diplomatic offensives.

First of all, there is ongoing media speculation that Taiwan’s diplomatic relationship with the Vatican is growing uncertain, as China and the Vatican are on the verge of signing an accord on the appointment of bishops.

Political observers say that such an agreement, which could be signed as early as the end of the month, might be a step toward establishing official diplomatic relations.

This was followed by the news that the Swedish Tax Agency on Monday began listing Taiwan as a province of China, instead of the Republic of China, on its Web site.

Another incident was Australian Senator David Leyonhjelm’s revelation that the Australian government’s plan to negotiate a free-trade agreement with Taiwan had come to a halt, because “the government has caved in to pressure from China.”

Amid the seemingly perpetual predicaments facing Taiwan’s diplomatic efforts, the government’s response has been disappointing.

Aside from issuing written protests and uttering the usual rhetoric that appears to have no effect in deterring China from further belittling the nation’s sovereign status, President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration seems to be at its wits’ end in dealing with China.

While it is obvious that Beijing is using diplomacy to pressure Tsai’s administration into accepting the so-called “1992 consensus” — and for that, the Tsai government deserves applause for standing firm and refusing to compromise — the lack of a proactive approach by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has many Taiwanese concerned that the ministry and the nation’s foreign missions have grown numb to China’s continuous bullying.

While Taiwan has no control over whether other nations choose to kowtow to Beijing, it is a different story when the nation’s diplomatic personnel seemingly accept the offenses without putting up a fight or coming up with an effective way to confront China.

Hopefully, this passivity and lack of confidence when facing China will change with a new foreign minister in office.

At the handover ceremony on Feb. 26, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said he would strive to better promote the nation’s diplomacy.

The prioritized items on Wu’s agenda in his first 100 days in office include engaging in dialogue with students and monthly lunches with young diplomats in the hopes of brainstorming creative solutions for Taiwan’s dire diplomatic situation.

As the saying goes: “Well begun is half done.” It is encouraging to see the nation’s foreign minister probing new approaches to break through Beijing’s diplomatic blockade.

Indeed, imagination is called for at a time of ever-daunting diplomatic challenges.

Hopefully, the ministry’s renewed resolution under its new leadership will not fizzle out or prove to be mere empty promises.