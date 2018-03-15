General election could change course of Malaysia’s Islamization

By Wong Chin-huat

Malaysia is just a few months or even weeks away from its most contentious election in decades.

Mahathir Mohamad — Malaysia’s longest-serving prime minister, whose rule ended in 2003 — is, at 92, working with opposition figures he once repressed to prevent his former protege, controversial Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, from securing another term.

However, breaking the 61-year winning streak of Mahathir’s former party, the United Malays National Organization (UMNO), is not going to be easy.

The pundits are still betting on Najib, with one pollster predicting that the incumbent could regain a two-thirds parliamentary majority, enabling him to amend the constitution.

Mahathir has just a few months to change the political dynamic, by leading the opposition coalition, Pakatan Harapan (PH), and replacing the Pan-Malaysia Islamic Party (PAS) with his new party, the Malaysia United Indigenous Party (PPBM), as the primary alternative to UMNO.

While the PAS has only about 15 percent electoral support, it has managed to push the UMNO to implement elements of its nationalist-religious agenda.

TOXIC ONE-UPMANSHIP

However, a strong enough showing by PH in the next election would expose the PAS as politically dispensable, potentially freeing Malaysia from a toxic game of Muslim one-upmanship.

The impact of that game should not be underestimated.

In recent years, religious intolerance has been on the rise in once-secular Malaysia.

For example, the Arabic word for God, Allah, widely used by Arab and Indonesian Christians, is now reserved for Muslim use only.

More alarming, the Malaysian Ministry of Home Affairs has banned a wide range of books, from the Indonesian translation of Charles Darwin’s On the Origin of Species to the writings of the Islam-friendly Western academics John Esposito and Karen Armstrong.

The rise of a strict and exclusivist Islam in Malaysia reflects international trends and domestic dynamics.

Ethnic-majority Malays — who were marginalized during colonial times, but now enjoy constitutionally guaranteed preferential treatment in the economy and education — must, by definition, be Muslim. The persistence of their favored status hinges on the UMNO’s political dominance, or so UMNO claims.

While early UMNO leaders were anti-clerical, the party’s success in eliminating its leftist and liberal rivals left PAS as the face of the ethnic Malay opposition.

When the modernist Mahathir came to power in 1981, Islamism became the PAS’ most effective ideological weapon against the UMNO.

And, indeed, the PAS leader, Hadi Awang, then a young and charismatic cleric, advocated a radical stance, labeling any Muslim who supported the UMNO an “infidel,” because the UMNO government had supposedly “perpetuated the colonial constitution, infidel laws and pre-Islamic rules.”

Hadi’s message helped to create a deep divide between the two “kinds” of Muslims, to the extent that villages would have two mosques, two cemeteries, and two clerics to lead prayers and officiate at ceremonies.

However, where Hadi did the most damage was in undermining the legitimacy of Malaysia’s post-colonial state and social structures. When Malaysia was under British rule, it faced mass immigration of ethnic Chinese and Indians, and the emergence of a Christian native minority on the island of Borneo.