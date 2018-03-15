Rohingya youths seek counseling to deal with Burmese brutality

By Liz Ford / The Observer, COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh

State forces arrived in his village in the Buthidaung township of Myanmar. Officers entered the family home, raped and killed his two elder sisters and shot his brother dead. Mohammed, 17, and his mother managed to get out of the house.

“I was so scared. It happened so quickly. Even if I wanted to rescue them, I was so scared. I wanted to do something,” he said through an interpreter.

Biplop, 18, who goes only by one name, has nightmares following an army attack on his village in the same district a month earlier.

His mother and sister were held for seven hours, tied to chairs and beaten.

“The guards were all around the place. The military were going into homes,” he said. “I tried to protect my mother and sister, but they tied us up, so I couldn’t.”

From the window of his home, Biplop said he saw a man being beheaded and babies being killed.

When no one is around, he cries.

About 700,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar and crossed the border into Bangladesh since Aug. 25 last year, when renewed violence broke out in northern Rakhine state.

They joined more than 300,000 Rohingya already in the country.

Mohammed and Biplop, who were among the new arrivals, are now getting help to deal with the trauma.

“When I’m alone and want to think about anything, all these flashbacks come. I have nightmares as well,” said Mohammed, sitting inside a tent made of bamboo and tarpaulin in Balukhali, a makeshift refugee camp near the town of Cox’s Bazar.

Dressed in a traditional lungi (a type of sarong) and a white Metallica T-shirt — though he has never heard of the band — his emotions veer from anger to sadness.

There is fear for his mother, who he said is constantly crying.

“I don’t look forward to tomorrow,” he said.

Mohammed’s willingness to talk nevertheless offers hope for his future, said Imrul Hosen, assistant project officer for mental health with Action Against Hunger.

The non-governmental organization (NGO) runs stress management sessions in the camp for young men like Mohammed and Biplop.

“Men don’t open up easily. It requires a lot of rapport building to make them understand that [what they say] won’t be used against them,” Hosen said.

Hosen knows it is critical that men talk. He hopes group therapy sessions will help to stop traumatized adolescents in the camp from growing up into angry, violent young men, vulnerable to radicalization, and prevent the onset of post-traumatic stress disorder.

The WHO estimates that up to one in five people caught up in an emergency will develop some form of depression or anxiety. Yet, in 2015, the WHO found that hardly any mental healthcare was provided by aid agencies.

It has since called for mental health support to be a key part of the healthcare package offered to people forced from their homes.

Over the past 15 years there has been a growing awareness of the need for mental health support for refugees. The UN refugee agency, the UNHCR, has been developing tools that aid agencies can use.

Action Against Hunger, Medecins Sans Frontieres and Save the Children are among more than 10 NGOs and aid agencies now providing mental health support to refugees in Cox’s Bazar.

Their efforts, supported by the Bangladeshi government, have so far enabled almost 350,000 people to receive counseling.

However, men are less likely than women to put themselves forward for help.