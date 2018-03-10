By Benjamin Haas / The Guardian, SEOUL

China’s abolition of term limits for the president, which will pave the way for Xi Jinping (習近平) to rule for life, is the culmination of a campaign of tightening control waged by Xi since he came to power in 2012.

Over the past five years Xi has worked doggedly to build a cult of personality, endearing himself to the populace as a father figure while requiring unwavering loyalty from officials and cracking down harshly on dissent.

This is how Xi cemented his grip on China.

PURGES

Soon after coming to power in 2012, Xi began a sweeping anti-graft campaign that has seen about 1.3 million officials punished in some form. However, Xi’s work to weaken rival factions at the pinnacle of Chinese politics has left him the last man standing.

Former Chinese domestic security head Zhou Yongkang (周永康) became the highest-ranking official since the founding of the People’s Republic of China to be jailed on corruption charges.

“Xi has a very particular vision of where China is going — for China to enter the center stage of world affairs and reshape the global order,” said Victor Shih, an associate professor of political economy at the University of California, San Diego. “He feels he needs [to] control every little detail to achieve those goals and will silence officials he thinks stand in his way.”

The president has also targeted high-ranking military officials, with some committing suicide rather than suffer the consequences of a public shaming, and is pushing to establish an anti-corruption watchdog with more extensive powers, ensuring the purges will continue.

MEMORABILIA

For a visual comparison to former Chinese leader Mao Zedong (毛澤東), look no further than the plethora of shops selling Xi-themed memorabilia in cities across the nation.

Xi and Mao airbrushed portraits frequently hang side by side. For something a little more inspiring, Chinese calligraphy with quotes by Xi and a faux-ink portrait of the man are also widely available.

However, if wall space is limited, China’s souvenir merchants offer commemorative plates decorated with Xi’s portrait or a photo of the first couple waving. And for those who want to carry Xi with them everywhere, heart-shaped necklaces with his likeness hang by the dozen from countertop racks. They are identical to the ones featuring Mao: The only difference is the portrait.

“The way he has associated himself with Mao, as a kind of revolutionary hero, is an effort to build legitimacy in a system where for a long time the [Chinese] Communist Party’s [CCP] credibility was based on the revolution,” said Merriden Varrall, director of the East Asia program at the Lowy Institute. “Since he wasn’t alive then, he needs to associate himself with the real thing.”

CRUSHING DISSENT

Xi began taking a hard line against any form of dissent shortly after coming to power. He launched a nationwide crackdown on civil rights lawyers and activists that saw nearly 250 people detained by police.

Internet and press censorship has also increased under Xi, meaning there are few alternative voices to even offer moderate differences to the party line. He has openly said the media should be a tool of the CCP and sending an offending tweet is now enough to land someone in jail.

“There are a variety of alternative viewpoints, whether it’s religion, civil society or the media, and Xi doesn’t want anyone to question the direction he is taking China,” said Ely Ratner, a senior fellow for China studies at the Council of Foreign Relations.