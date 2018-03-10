Unification would derail Xi’s plans

By Hong Chi-chang 洪奇昌

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) moved the second and third plenum of its Central Committee ahead of schedule — a very rare occurrence — to push through constitutional amendment recommendations for consideration by the Chinese National People’s Congress (NPC), one of which was to abolish a two-term limit for presidents. The move has caused a stir among China watchers, although it was inevitable.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has a strong sense of mission and an iron determination to lead China toward two centuries of greatness. If the first plenary session of the 19th Central Committee does not put forward a successor, Xi would be granted a third term as president at the party’s 20th National Congress.

By not nominating a successor at the CCP’s 19th National Congress last year, Xi was able to avoid a battle for succession within the upper echelons of the party and send a clear signal to all within his party that he plans to continue as president until at least after the 20th National Congress in 2022.

Xi’s political reform strategy introduced at the 19th National Congress requires constitutional reform to further consolidate the party’s three-leader structure, provide a stronger legal basis for the party’s supreme leadership and pave the way for Xi’s historic position as the leader who turned China into a strong and modern socialist country.

It is possible to predict that Xi’s leadership style will become even more forceful and that power will become even more concentrated following the annual NPC and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and that this will bring a period of relative stability to Chinese politics.

The question for Taiwan is whether this would mean that Xi will pursue a “forced unification” of China and Taiwan.

At the end of last month, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office announced a package of 31 incentives designed to lure Taiwanese to China. Beijing will no longer pour resources directly into Taiwan, but will instead provide financial incentives for Taiwanese to seek opportunities for work and study in China. This could certainly be termed “forced unification.”

However, such “forced unification” will not necessarily result in heated confrontation.

First, Beijing’s core Taiwan policy continues to be working toward “peaceful unification.” The likelihood that the NPC and the conference would result in Xi switching to “military unification” is therefore relatively low.

Second, China has not issued any statement to the effect that it will change course from its existing strategy.

Third, the Democratic Progressive Party government is maintaining its strategy of calm restraint. Although Chen Min-tong (陳明通) has taken over as Mainland Affairs Council minister, President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration will continue to uphold its oft-stated position that “our goodwill will not change, our commitments will not change, we will not revert to the old path of confrontation and we will not bow to pressure.”

As promised, Tsai’s government has so far refrained from carrying out any drastic or provocative actions. This means that if Beijing were to unify Taiwan and China by armed force, there would certainly be increased sympathy and support for Taiwan within the international community.

The US and Japan would also have a legitimate excuse to intervene in any conflict in the Taiwan Strait. Beijing would not necessarily be able to keep a lid on the spillover of any such conflict, which could quickly escalate out of control.