[ LETTER ]

Ending the pangolin trade

We would like to give recognition to the Kaohsiung Customs Administration Office staff for their diligence and thoroughness in intercepting a recent shipment of pangolins (“Thousands of disemboweled pangolins found,” Feb. 3, page 1).

Successful conservation of endangered species is only possible through interdepartmental cooperation.

This recent confiscation proves that the Taiwanese government and customs personnel value global efforts to protect endangered wildlife.

The Wildlife Conservation Act (野生動物保育法) shows that Taiwan is not a nation that tolerates this type of illegal operation.

That being said, according to the office, it was suspected that the confiscated shipment was intended to be swapped out for other contents while still in the Kaohsiung harbor. Presumably, this intention was a risk to be taken collaboratively with a group in Taiwan.

Therefore, it is imperative that the government remain alert in its surveillance of any ports vulnerable to being utilized as transshipment hubs for illegal trafficking.

Such surveillance contributes greatly to thwarting attempts of this magnitude.

Passiveness would be a significant defeat in the ongoing global movement to end the pangolin trade.

We appreciate the efforts made by the Taiwanese government to dissuade these illegal acts and look forward to continued wildlife protection within our borders.

Jennifer Wilson

Master’s candidate, College of Environmental Studies, National Dong Hwa University