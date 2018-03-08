What advances gender equality in developing countries most?

By Bobbi Gray

Today, the world will celebrate International Women’s Day, an annual opportunity to recommit to gender equality. This year’s observance comes at an important time for women’s rights, as global movements such as #MeToo and #TimesUp are refocusing attention on the discriminatory practices that women confront in their social and professional lives.

However, while women in the developed world are waging big battles over gender bias, women and girls in developing countries remain focused on smaller victories.

On this International Women’s Day, we must not forget that in the world’s poorest communities, poverty, hunger, domestic violence and discrimination remain endemic obstacles to gender parity.

I have studied gender and development in the global south for 15 years. My research, which has included thousands of interviews with women from India to Burkina Faso, has centered on one question: How can the international community improve the welfare of the world’s poorest women?

The answer, it turns out, is to help them do what they are already doing on their own.

One of the most effective ways to empower women anywhere, but especially in the developing world, is by promoting financial independence.

In many areas, that means supporting “informal savings groups,” networks of like-minded women who pay dues to build a shared pool of resources. This money can then be drawn on to fund any number of items, such as small business expenses, school fees, or healthcare costs.

Community-based savings groups — there are millions in Asia and Africa alone — are changing lives every day. I once met a woman in Burkina Faso whose son owes his life to the financial resources of a savings network.

One evening, when the boy was violently ill with diarrhea, his mother called a taxi to take him to the nearest clinic. However, taxis, like ambulances, must be paid for in advance and the woman had no money.

Fortunately, a neighbor who belonged to a savings group was able to contribute and pay the fare. That immediate access to cash very likely saved the boy’s life.

Most savings group loans are small. For example, in Benin the average loan size in one group is just US$9. However, in a country where the average annual income is less than US$800, small amounts can make a huge difference.

Unfortunately, many savings groups, as important as they are, do not scale; most operate in isolation from official services, which weakens their effectiveness. Women in poor communities must rely on one another, but they also need access to government and international agencies if they are ever to escape from hunger and poverty.

That is why my organization, the Grameen Foundation, is using digital technology and mobile phones to connect savings groups with other service providers.

One of our largest projects is in Burkina Faso, a desperately poor country in west Africa where an estimated 55 percent of the population is food insecure for at least a portion of the year.

Since 1993, we have worked with more than 73,000 women in nearly 3,300 savings groups, bringing services directly to the women who need them.

Our average participant is 40 years old, illiterate and earns just US$7 per week selling crops such as sesame and peanut.

When we began the program, only about half of the women we worked with said they felt empowered in their homes; many feared their husbands.