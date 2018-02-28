Taiwan, Republic of Cryptography

By Alex Liu 劉世偉

Taiwan has found itself in recent decades on the losing end of geopolitics. Since getting ejected from the UN in 1971, it has found itself subsequently shut out of global organizations, such as the WHO and the International Civil Aviation Organization, and retains diplomatic recognition from just a handful of small nations.

The reason for this is simple: There is a very large and influential third party intervening against Taiwan’s participation in such centralized organizations, where voting and veto power are closely held by a small number of actors. Although Taiwan has flourished economically during this time through trade links with Western markets and with China, its global status has diminished tremendously during the past five decades.

Taiwan should turn this slow-burning crisis into an opportunity by advancing a vision of sovereign relations that moves beyond the one that has held sway since the Treaty of Westphalia in 1648. Forced at gunpoint by European (and later Japanese) nation states who earlier made the transition from traditional monarchy to modern administrative states, China shook off the torpor of agrarian feudalism and replaced empire with republic, falteringly in 1911, and more durably in 1949.

With the zeal of the newly converted, China is now the staunchest defender of the Westphalian order, just as Britain and the US have begun to deconstruct the world order that they have built over the past two centuries. Taiwan should not play this tired old game.

The networking of billions of individuals, organizations and machines through the Internet, and more recently, through blockchain technology, presents an opportunity for Taiwan to advocate for, and effect, a new world order. Logically, there are no intermediaries nor central points of control on the Internet, just one IP address communicating peer to peer with another.

Blockchain adds another layer of capability on the Internet by allowing the enforcement of state and contracts, once again without intermediaries or a central point of control. China, which prizes control within its borders, has walled itself off in both the Internet and blockchain worlds. With no single point of failure, the Internet and blockchain technology have thrived worldwide even without China.

The enforcement of policy, and even more remarkably, of state, across the decentralized Internet is accomplished by blockchain technology through the clever utilization of cryptography, a branch of applied mathematics. Although encryption (and decryption) is the canonical function of cryptography, most blockchain protocols typically do not employ encryption, instead relying on cryptographic hash functions and public key certificates to accomplish their mission.

On the Ethereum blockchain, 30,000 entities (called nodes) agree on a common monetary policy, how much wealth each party has and what contractual relationships have been entered into by each party — all accomplished through cryptography and without a central arbiter. This is arguably more than the UN has accomplished in 70 years.

Cryptographic functions like hashing and encryption have a salient feature called one wayness that is advantageous for the weak. Anyone can encrypt a message with a public key, but even state-level actors find it difficult to decrypt without the private key.