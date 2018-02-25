The rise of shooting conspiracy theory in the US

By Jason Wilson / The Guardian

On Tuesday on CNN, Parkland survivor David Hogg was asked by Anderson Cooper about the plethora of right-wing Web sites and social media accounts spreading conspiracy theories about him.

“I’m not a crisis actor. I’m someone who had to witness this and live through this and I continue to be having to do that,” Hogg said in response.

Those with little experience of the febrile world of conspiracy theory might not fully understand what Hogg is being accused of, but the idea that mass shooting victims and witnesses are hired performers serving a dark purpose has over the past decade migrated from the farthest margins of conspiracy media.

Thanks to a range of right-wing media actors, it is now much closer to the mainstream: On Tuesday, a Florida Republican’s aide was fired after he suggested the survivors were actors.

The first thing to understand is that the “crisis actor” conspiracy theory has a slender tie to reality. Crisis actors do exist, although there is nothing underhanded about them: They are simply performers hired to play disaster victims in emergency drills or wounded combatants in military exercises. They provide a degree of realism for people practicing for real emergencies further down the line.

However, in the past few years, the term has been appropriated by conspiracy theorists claiming that mass shootings are staged. Social media users, broadcasters and even political staffers now routinely allege that events like the Parkland shooting are orchestrated by shadowy actors to effect some political goal.

Lately, they are likely to nominate the “deep state” as a culprit — by which they mean segments of the intelligence community and unelected officials who are held to be working against US President Donald Trump and working toward the confiscation or regulation of firearms.

Google trend searches show that searches for the term in the past decade have spiked around high-profile mass shootings. There was a small flurry at about the time of the Tacoma Mall shooting near Seattle in 2005, but by far the biggest spike came at the time of the Newtown shooting, where 26 elementary school students and adults were shot dead at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

By this time, conspiracy culture had already bedded down the concept of “false flag” attacks. This is the idea that powerful forces routinely arrange massacres or terrorist atrocities, and make it appear as if some other individual or group did them to achieve their sinister political goals.

Conspiracy theories surrounding Sept. 11, 2001, had long asserted that while it appeared that the al-Qaeda extremist network was responsible for the attacks in New York, they had really been orchestrated by then-US president George W. Bush’s administration, Mossad, or some other actor to provide a basis for war in the Middle East.

The “crisis actor” concept augments the “false flag” idea. It offers an alternative narrative for incidents of mass violence: Government agencies or other powerful actors stage shootings and then employ actors to play victims, witnesses and bystanders.

If this is true, conspiracy theorists think, it means that the US’ gun violence crisis is not real and has been manufactured to disarm the populace. Some conspiracy theorists would then argue that this is part of a larger plot to subjugate those in the US to tyranny.