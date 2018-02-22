Japan ties held hostage by food ban

By John Lim 林泉忠

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Jan. 30 told a news conference that the government is planning to change its policy on food imports from radiation-affected regions in Japan by removing the blanket regional ban and introducing risk-based controls.

Chen’s announcement implies that once the policy is changed, Taiwan will lift its ban on food imports from five Japanese prefectures: Fukushima, Chiba, Ibaraki, Tochigi and Gunma.

That would not only have a direct effect on the development of Taiwan-Japan relations, but is also relevant to Taiwan’s strategic thinking and how it should find a direction for its economy. Therefore, the decision whether to lift the ban is one of the most pressing issues that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has had to deal with so far.

The issue of Japanese food imports has become part of a political battle between the government and the opposition, making it a highly sensitive issue, and the Tsai administration has been unable to find a way to handle it.

Since Tsai won the presidential election on Jan. 16, 2016, many people have been saying that Taiwan-Japan relations will improve during her time in office. There were three reasons for this optimism:

First, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is the most pro-Taiwan Japanese leader since the 1960s. His administration’s foreign policy and national security strategy have been aimed at containing China. That makes co-opting Taiwan an essential part of Abe’s foreign policy strategy.

Second, unlike former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), Tsai has not been labeled by the Japanese as “anti-Japanese,” and she has taken a friendly and proactive attitude toward Japan. Before taking office, Tsai also met several times with Abe and won Japan’s trust.

Third, it was expected that cross-strait relations would deteriorate after Tsai came to power. Amid the increasing gap between Taiwan and China as a result of China’s growth, it has become necessary for Taiwan to lean toward the US and Japan to maintain its strength and the balance of power in the Taiwan Strait.

US support for Taiwan is basically centered on maintaining regional safety and security. In addition, there is US President Donald Trump’s “America first” policy. This means that Taiwan only has room with Japan to bolster economic ties and expand bilateral trade relations.

I published an article in the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister paper) on May 31, 2016, just a few days after Tsai assumed office, saying that the period from that year to this year would present a “golden opportunity” for Taiwan-Japan relations.

I also proposed a new strategic approach: Integrating the Taiwanese and Japanese economies to enhance bilateral relations.

However, the development of Taiwan-Japan ties has fallen short of expectations in the more than 20 months since Tsai took office. The reason for that is the administration’s failure to make any progress in terms of lifting the ban on food imports from the five prefectures.

The ban was implemented after the massive earthquake that struck Japan’s Tohoku region on March 11, 2011. After the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant was damaged in the disaster and started to leak radiation, Taiwan started an incremental policy that would eventually ban all food imports from Fukushima Prefecture.