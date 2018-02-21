Lego builds foundations in PRC classrooms as old markets slow

By Pei Li and Adam Jourdan / Reuters, BEIJING and SHANGHAI

Danish toymaker Lego is hoping to build a following with Chinese parents by promoting its place in the classroom as well as the toy box.

The firm, famous for its brightly colored building blocks, is working with local education departments, state schools and the private education providers to get kids playing with Lego as a way to boost motor skills, creativity and attention spans.

The educational push in China goes beyond what Lego does in other markets, in part a nod to the nation’s disciplined focus on learning, but also a reflection of how the market is booming in importance as growth in the US and Europe slows.

It also taps into the desires of Chinese parents to give their children a competitive edge — even at a young age.

Deng Xianyu, 48, has been buying her eight-year-old son Lego blocks since he was two and now sends him to Lego classes every weekend.

She said she likes that the students learn specific skills, such as computing and science, as they play.

“If it was just putting blocks together, I don’t think that would be totally necessary, but I think it is great that they do coding [as part of the] classes,” Deng said.

The focus on learning, in a market notorious for its rigid exam-oriented education system and piles of homework, could help Lego in China as business elsewhere softens.

In September last year, Lego said it would lay off 8 percent of its staff and revamp its business after reporting its first sales decline in more than a decade, with weakness especially in the US and Europe.

Its revenue figures for the first half of last year showed a decline of 5 percent to 14.9 billion Danish krone (US$2.5 billion) compared with the same period in 2016.

China’s toy market was estimated at about US$9.6 billion last year, growing close to 10 percent against 2016, according to the China Toy and Juvenile Products Association, and the preschool segment of its for-profit education market alone is expected to reach 540 billion yuan (US$85.2 billion) by 2020.

In China, Lego competes with the likes of Mattel Inc, Hasbro Inc and local market leader Alpha Group.

It opened a local plant in 2016 and last month signed a deal with technology giant Tencent Holdings Ltd to develop games.

Education with a streak of fun is also an attractive goal for local education bodies and schools as they look to broaden their curriculums.

“We see that there’s a lot of interest in terms of in the government and interest in educational communities to develop children’s creativity, to develop some of the soft skills like global collaboration, problem solving, communication,” Lego chief marketing officer Julia Goldin said in Beijing. “These are, of course, all the skills that they develop through Lego.”

The building blocks are especially attractive to younger parents in major cities, who are more receptive to the Western idea of “free play” — especially if it comes with an educational sheen.

Kevin Xing, a translator in Beijing, spends 10,000 yuan per year sending his six-year-old son to classes at a Lego training center.

In 2016, the two traveled to Shanghai for a Lego-building competition.

“Practically speaking, it’s not like piano, taekwondo or English classes — you don’t see an immediately tangible impact with Lego right away,” said Xing, adding that he was motivated more by his son’s enjoyment and long-term development.