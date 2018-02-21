Chinese tourists are taking over the Earth, one selfie at a time

By Adam Majendie / Bloomberg, SINGAPORE

One of the strongest drivers of global economic growth is not factories or financial services or Internet start-ups, it is what we do when we are not working.

We are becoming a planet of tourists.

Consider this: For the past seven years, the travel-and-tourism sector has outperformed the overall economy every year, contributing as much as US$7.6 trillion in 2016, including the wider impact on the economy, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council.

During the next decade, almost one in four jobs created worldwide will be related to tourism, the council predicted.

Nowhere is this revolution more dramatic than in Asia.

A rising tide of travelers from China is spreading out across the region, outshopping, outspending and outeating every other nation.

They are filling hotels, tour buses and cruise ships. They are overwhelming airports and train stations, and they are sending home petabytes of pictures that encourage their compatriots to join the global invasion.

Their ranks are being swollen by millions of others from around Asia, a generation who would rather raise their status with a foreign adventure than with a luxury bag.

“People’s personal brands are being defined by the places they visit,” said Simon Russell, chief executive officer of London-based luxury travel group Scott Dunn, which last month bought rival Country Holidays Travel in Singapore to expand its Asian clientele.

China already accounts for more than one-fifth of the money spent by outbound tourists, twice as much as the next-biggest spender, the US, according to the UN World Tourism Organization, and the Chinese have barely started — only about 5 percent of them even have passports and the government is issuing about 10 million new travel documents every year.

As with Japan in the 1980s, citizens of nations that get rich, go places.

The emerging nations of the Asia-Pacific region are to add more than 50 million new outbound travelers in the five years ending in 2021, according to Mastercard Inc.

Overwhelmingly, they come from a smartphone-addicted generation that is rewriting the rules.

The ubiquitous flag-following Chinese tour groups are giving way to what the industry calls FITs — free, independent travelers — who are using the Internet to plan itineraries, book flights, translate signs and chronicle their exploits.

“A lot of customers are wanting to do things their way,” said Chang Theng Hwee, a Singaporean who quit banking 25 years ago to build a travel business that offers bespoke holidays for wealthy Asians in destinations such as Antarctica and the Himalayas. “They’re not interested in joining a group.”

The shift is transforming the region, unleashing more than US$100 billion in infrastructure spending for bigger airports and jet fleets, new railways, hotels and theme parks.

The effects of this boom include soaring property prices, stress on the environment and an avalanche of apps and innovations that reimagine the way we experience the world.

By 2021, Chinese tourists will spend US$429 billion abroad, according to a report by brokerage and investment group CLSA, and they are spreading out.

Weekend jaunts to the shops in Hong Kong or the casinos in Macau are being usurped by new favorite destinations.

During the next three years, Japan, Thailand, the US and Australia top the must-visit list, according to the report, with other destinations in Southeast Asia — especially Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines — following close behind.