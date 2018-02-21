Disaster relief system needs reform

By Neo Li 李宗吾

As the Hualien earthquake rescue missions drew to a close last week, firefighters specializing in rescue work returned to their jobs in fire departments all over the nation.

There have been a number of localized disasters over the past few years that have required assistance from other municipalities, including Typhoon Morakot in 2009, the Kaohsiung gas explosions in 2014, the dust explosion at Formosa Fun Coast (八仙海岸) water park in New Taipei City in 2015, the magnitude 6.4 earthquake in southern Taiwan in 2016 and the Hualien earthquake. Yet, the government has done very little to improve rescue effort facilities over that time. There are several reasons for this.

First, Taiwan’s firefighting workforce is too small, with a shortfall of 15,000 nationwide. Despite this, the National Fire Agency keeps prevaricating over things such as legally required staffing levels, planned staff numbers and government budget requirements.

This prevarication can be seen all the way from the Ministry of the Interior to the Presidential Office. Even though President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has promised an additional 3,000 firefighters every five years, that would still mean it would take more than 30 years to address the shortage.

Second, firefighters still work overtime, with monthly work hours of 360 to 480, which means their overtime work hours range from 192 to 304 per month.

Third, firefighters’ gear has consistently fallen below standards. Regulations stipulate that each firefighter needs to be equipped with two firefighting jackets; that self-contained breathing apparatuses be regularly updated and periodically tested; and that infrared imaging equipment is distributed to every squad.

Not every squad has met such criteria, not to mention being equipped with more advanced firefighting equipment.

Fourth, firefighters are expected to undertake tasks better designated to different professions, and the government has yet to reach a conclusion on how tasks should be delegated. For example, in many areas fire departments are responsible for capturing bees and snakes when people call 119.

Fifth, emergency medical resources are constantly being misused and the government has yet to put measures in place to mitigate the problem. Efficient life-saving equipment, such as the Lucas chest compression system or AutoPulse portable devices that enable high-quality in-ambulance automatic cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the way to a hospital, are lacking.

Such devices would greatly reduce firefighters’ workload and enable them to drive more safely. Yet, less than 40 percent of firefighting squads are equipped with such devices.

Finally, firefighters’ salaries and work conditions still fall short of appropriate levels. Early last year, the National Association for Firefighters’ Rights filed a petition on the National Development Council’s online petitioning platform proposing higher danger subsidies for firefighters and for overtime work to be paid based on the actual number of extra hours worked.

The government’s reply, in short, has been that these proposals will be taken into consideration. This is nothing more than delaying tactics.

Whenever a medium-size disaster occurs, rescue services nationwide are mobilized, with specialist rescue personnel sent to support the aid and relief missions. Firefighters and professional rescuers are the true heroes, with their heroic actions being applauded by the media, the government and the public.