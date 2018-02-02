[ LETTER ]

Ko echoes Xi

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), now on a European tour, gave a speech titled “A proud city with progressive values.”

The media in Taipei called the content of his European speech “Taipei values.”

Apparently, Ko was responding to President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) request to reaffirm his commitment to “Taiwanese values.”

Coincidentally, China has for decades imposed the name “Chinese Taipei” on Taiwan at APEC and the Olympic Games. Many of Taiwan’s offices overseas, including those in the US, have names starting with “Taipei” instead of “Taiwan.”

Of course, Ko can say that he is the mayor of Taipei and does not have to talk about Taiwan.

However, Ko also echoes Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in saying that both sides of the Taiwan Strait are “one family.”

Ko and Xi both ignore that China has 1,600 missiles aimed at Taiwan.

Charles Hong

Columbus, Ohio