Behind enemy lines: Vietnam’s female spies who helped change the war

By Jenny Vaughan / AFP, HUE, Vietnam

By day Nguyen Thi Hoa sold conical hats on the streets of Hue in southern Vietnam, at night she funneled secrets to communist army handlers who were poised to launch an audacious assault on the city that would reshape the Vietnam War.

Hoa was part of the Perfume River Unit, a top-secret female combat unit formed in 1967 and bound by the communist propaganda slogan “When the enemy comes to your home, even the women should fight.”

Deployed deep in enemy territory, the covert 11-strong unit played an instrumental role in the Tet offensive of 1968, despite most of them being in their teens.

The offensive — whose 50th anniversary is to be marked on Jan. 31 with an official ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City — was a military failure for the northern forces.

However, it swung US public opinion decisively away from the anti-communist fight, ultimately leading to the US pullout. Women were integral to the communist North’s battle against the US “foreign invaders,” working mainly in non-combat roles for most of the war as spies and guides, cooks and messengers, mules and nurses for the injured.

LIBERATION

Using her cover as a street trader, Hoa gleaned details on enemy movements in the strategically important imperial city of Hue, feeding information to commanders from the North.

It was a role driven by conviction in the communist cause.

“I wanted to liberate myself, liberate my homeland, and liberate other women ... there was no other path besides joining the revolution,” she said in Hue, where she settled after the war.

She was just 17 when she joined the war effort as a spy and secret messenger in 1965.

Two years later, she joined the Perfume River Unit, named after the waterway that intersects Hue, a role so risky that she did not even tell her family.

War came to Hue, then the third-largest city in Vietnam, in the early hours of Jan. 31, 1968.

It was a key target of the Tet offensive — a series of surprise attacks across southern Vietnam by more than 80,000 North Vietnamese and Viet Cong fighters. The attacks, which also hit Saigon, stunned US troops and their South Vietnam allies.

Casualties were massive for both sides, especially the North, which lost an estimated 58,000 people.

The shock assault on Hue saw the citadel swiftly fall to the North and for days a blue and red flag with a bright yellow star — a symbol of communist Hanoi and its allies — flew proudly over the city.

However, US Marines and southern troops countered, taking 26 days to wrest back the city block by block in a battle that would become the longest and one of the bloodiest of the Vietnam War.

With casualties high, the Perfume River Unit was called on to join the fight. Until then, they had mostly been ferrying injured fighters from the front line. The women dug in around markets and the sports stadium.

Hurling grenades and shooting her AK-47, it was a battle for survival, Hoa said.

“We just kept shooting ... if we didn’t shoot, they would have shot us, so we just kept fighting,” said Hoa, 69, who was doused in the defoliant Agent Orange during the war and later gave birth to a disabled son.

DESPERATION

The use of female fighters “shows how desperate they [the North Vietnamese] were,” said Mark Bowden, author of Hue 1968. “Every hand was thrown into the fight and at that point these young women fought.”