Modern medicine infected by the virus of mistrust

A rising tide of suspicion amplified by social networks has eroded public trust in modern medicine, leaving scientists and health officials scrambling for ways to shore up its credibility, experts have said.

Especially in rich nations, faith has waned in vaccines that have saved millions from the ravages of polio, tetanus, small pox, influenza and many other once-rampant and deadly diseases.

“The level of confidence is not what it was 20 years ago,” French immunologist Alain Fischer told reporters. “It is crumbling.”

The scale of skepticism is startling. A survey conducted by the British Academy of Medical Sciences last year found that only 37 percent of Britons trusted evidence from medical research. Two-thirds cited friends and family as more reliable.

A quarter of 1,500 parents polled in the US last year believed that vaccines can cause autism in healthy children, despite a complete lack of credible evidence.

One in 10 had refused to give their offspring at least one vaccine.

Meanwhile, in France, more than 40 percent of adults have expressed doubt about vaccine efficacy or safety.

These opinions have consequences.

Whooping cough, measles and mumps — communicable diseases that had effectively disappeared — have all seen a resurgence in the US in the past decade because the number of parents refusing to innoculate their toddlers rose above the threshold needed to ensure what scientists call “herd immunity.”

In France, health authorities were forced to take action: As of this year, any child that has not been vaccinated for 11 specific diseases will not be admitted to kindergarten or school.

Many factors account for this upsurge in mistrust, experts said.

Most damaging, perhaps, are a series of scandals involving inadequately vetted drugs, poor oversight by health officials and attempted cover-ups. France was profoundly shaken by a blood scandal in which nearly 4,000 people were infected with HIV in the 1980s after receiving contaminated blood transfusions.

In 2010, off-label use of diabetes drug Mediator was shown to cause fatal heart problems, and last fall, thousands of severe malformations in newborns were attributed to epilepsy medication Valproate.

Similar scandals relating to EpiPens for anaphylaxis and cancer drugs, as well as price-gouging, and concerns about the over-prescription of opioids has shaken public confidence in doctors and “Big Pharma.”

In a recent survey in Britain, 82 percent of doctors and 67 percent of adults agreed that clinical trials funded by drug companies were often biased to produce a positive outcome.

A medical misstep of another kind was the publication in 1998 by The Lancet, a respected medical journal, of research that drew a causal link between vaccines and autism in children.

When it was later revealed that evidence underlying this claim had been falsified, the study was withdrawn and its author Andrew Wakefield barred from the profession.

However, the damage was done. Vaccines and other medicines are also a victim of their success.

“We no longer see the diseases, just reports about possible side effects,” said Cornelia Betsch, a researcher at the University of Erfurt in Germany who has written extensively about vaccine policy. “That leads us to overestimate the risks of vaccination and underestimate the risks of the diseases.”