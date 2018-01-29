How the far right has perfected the art of deniable racism

By Gary Younge / The Guardian

In July 2016, the bigoted troll Milo Yiannopoulos, a British darling of the US far right, was banned from Twitter after encouraging a torrent of racist abuse at Leslie Jones, a black actor who starred in the remake of Ghostbusters.

In one example, he branded her “barely Literate.”

A few months later it emerged that Threshold Editions, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, had given Yiannopoulos, 33, who calls feminism “cancer” and US President Donald Trump “Daddy,” a US$255,000 book deal.

“I met with top execs earlier in the year and spent half an hour trying to shock them with lewd jokes and outrageous opinions,” he said. “I thought they were going to have me escorted from the building — but instead they offered me a wheelbarrow full of money.”

A few months after that, he suggested that sex between 13-year-old boys and adult men and women could “happen perfectly consensually.”

This was apparently one “outrageous opinion” too far. Simon & Schuster canceled the book. Yiannopoulos sued.

Subsequent court submissions show the critical notes of his editor, Mitchell Ivers.

Yiannopoulos argues: “Given my penchant for black denizens of the dark continent, I can’t be accused of being racist — I’m the left’s worst nightmare.”

Ivers replies: “Having sex with black people does not prove someone is [not] racist.”

Elsewhere the editor demands: “Delete irrelevant and superfluous ethnic joke.”

In a section on feminism, Ivers says: “Don’t start chapter with accusation that feminists equals fat.”

Tellingly, he adds: “It destroys any seriousness of purpose.”

When the notes were made public, some liberals hailed them as evidence of Yiannopoulos’ shallow thinking, but they actually lay bare a far more sinister process.

Simon & Schuster knew who he was when it signed him. Ivers’ job was to get him into shape, to coach him in how to make his racism and misogyny palatable.

What those notes show is his strenuous, and ultimately doomed, effort to lend Yiannopoulos’ bigotry gravity, to extract from the dung heap of his hateful worldview “the seriousness of [his] purpose,” to locate the boundaries of acceptable prejudice so that those borders could be more effectively breached.

He was not just an editor, but an enabler.

This is the electoral challenge of the extreme right in the West: to find a plausible balance between how racist it actually is, in its policies, and how racist it can appear to be in its pronouncements. Its raison d’etre is to promote and project a mythical sense of national and racial purity. Its conundrum is how to simultaneously attract racists and xenophobes to the project while denouncing racism and xenophobia — in short, to deny any connection between its agenda and the intended effect.

This contradiction has been most glaringly apparent in the travails of the UK Independence Party (UKIP). Its most recent crisis was triggered by the disclosure of racist texts by Jo Marney, the girlfriend of the party leader, Henry Bolton.

Among other things, when asked, “What’s wrong with black people?” Marney responded “ugly,” and when subsequently accused of being racist, she remarked “lol so what.”

Particularly upset by Prince Harry’s black fiancee, Meghan Markle, she wrote: “This is Britain not Africa,” and that Markle would “taint the royal seed.”

She worried that black people were “pushing their way to the top slowly, slowly. Next will be a Muslim PM. And a black king.”