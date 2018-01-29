Reducing the damage of trade protection

By Liu Da-nien 劉大年

Not long ago, US President Donald Trump approved recommendations to impose “safeguard tariffs” on imported large washing machines, and solar cells and modules for the next three and four years, respectively, once the amount of imported units exceeds a specified limit. As a high safeguard tax of 15 to 30 percent is to be applied to units imported from all nations except Canada and a few developing countries, the consequences of the policy should not be overlooked.

The US is basing its defensive import tariffs on WTO rules according to which trade measures, such as the tariffs the US are now imposing, are allowed if imported goods would have a strong negative effect on domestic industry, even if the imports do not violate international trade agreements.

Such defensive measures should be temporary. They normally must not exceed a four-year period, and the hope is that the domestic companies that are negatively affected by imports will adjust and transform themselves so that they can swiftly regain their competitiveness.

Protective import measures were not invented by the Trump administration and it might be too early to draw the conclusion that a global trade war is brewing based on just a few cases. However, China is likely to suffer the most from these measures and, as the US has not imposed such measures for almost 20 years, this implies that the policy is targeting China.

Beijing has reacted strongly, accusing Washington of using a push for its domestic industrial transformation as an excuse to implement abusive measures, and China is threatening to file a complaint to the WTO’s dispute settlement mechanism. This has further exacerbated the trade dispute between China and the US. Although an overall trade war is unlikely, tensions are high between the two.

Cutting the trade deficit has been the focus of Trump’s economic and trade policy, but the US trade deficit with China has shown no sign of narrowing despite his carrot-and-stick approach over the past year. China has therefore become a natural target of US sanctions.

The US’ huge trade deficit with China is a result of the international industrial division of labor, and it is unlikely to significantly narrow, which implies that there will be more US trade sanctions against China.

The effect of these protective import measures on Taiwan — the largest exporter of solar panels to the US — will inevitably be high protective tariffs on its products. The US has already imposed anti-dumping duties on solar panels from Taiwan and the double taxation will eventually have to be settled through bilateral consultations.

How can Taiwan obtain better terms in order to lower the impact? The government must be well-prepared.

Since Trump took office last year, he has strengthened protections for US domestic industries through various trade measures, but while this displeases other countries, many are now following the US’ example.

For instance, the number of anti-dumping cases has clearly increased worldwide over the past year and Taiwan has become one of the major targets of anti-dumping duties, which have a greater effect, as they are imposed on a specific sector.

As this tide of trade protectionism rises, the government should minimize the damage by helping businesses deal with time-consuming anti-dumping investigations in other countries.