India’s urbanization can bring inclusive growth, prosperity

By Ejaz Ghani

When the UK became the first country in the world to undergo large-scale urbanization in the 19th and early 20th centuries, the process transformed its economy and society. Today, India is facing a similar transformation, but it is happening at 100 times the pace. By 2030, India’s urban population could reach 600 million, twice the size of the US’.

For India, rapid urbanization is particularly vital to enable the nation to take full advantage of the demographic dividend afforded by its young population. With 12 million more people joining the labor force every year, the potential of that dividend is huge.

As the urbanization process continues, connectivity, proximity and diversity will accelerate knowledge diffusion, spark further innovation, and enhance productivity and employment growth.

However, for all of its benefits, rapid urbanization also poses enormous challenges, from managing congestion and pollution to ensuring that growth is inclusive and equitable.

As a latecomer to urbanization, India will benefit from technological innovations — including digital technologies, cleaner energy, innovative construction materials and new modes of transport — that will enable it to leapfrog some of its more developed counterparts.

However, taking advantage of those technologies will require effective policies, including smart infrastructure investments and measures to make cities more competitive, particularly in modern industries.

Making its cities more competitive will require India to decide whether to emphasize specialization — with an industry concentrated in a particular city — or diversification — with each city home to a range of industries, roughly in line with the national average. This is no easy choice: The debate over which approach is better has been raging for nearly a century.

In 1991, at about the time that India’s economic liberalization began, its cities tended toward specialization. However, over the past few years, there has been a notable shift toward diversification, with some major urban centers, such as Mumbai and Bangalore, experiencing the largest and fastest shifts away from specialization.

Specialization tends to be much higher in traditional industries than in modern industries. Although some modern industries — like office accounting and computing machinery, and radio, television and communications equipment — tend to be located in more specialized districts, roughly three-quarters of Indian districts with higher specialization levels rely on traditional industries.

Of India’s 600 districts, those that remain the most specialized are Kavaratti (water transport), Darjeeling (paper products), Panchkula (office accounting and computing machinery), and Wokha (wood products).

Although India’s specialization levels were much higher than those in the US in the early 1990s, the two countries have converged over time. All of this suggests that, as technology continues to advance, so will diversification.

This bodes well for employment, because more diversified cities and districts tend to experience greater job growth. Initial clusters of modern services have also experienced abnormally high employment growth since 2000.

There is more good news: The strongest job gains due to diversification are occurring in rural areas and among small enterprises, suggesting that India’s urbanization can bring inclusive growth and prosperity. Evidence also shows that high growth rates, which support poverty reduction, are concentrated in the rural areas of particular districts.