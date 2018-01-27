Trading reunions for security is worthwhile

By Chen Fang-ming 陳芳明

Cross-strait relations are getting increasingly tense. In addition to the military aircraft and vessels circumnavigating Taiwan, the M503 flight route over the Taiwan Strait adds yet more pressure.

Oddly, while the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government is trying to initiate talks with China, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) keeps making irresponsible comments on the sidelines, saying that it was possible to get along with China in the past and that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and her government are increasing tensions.

However, if the KMT was so capable of promoting cross-strait peace, why was it kicked out of office?

Indeed, during the KMT’s time in government, Chinese military aircraft did not fly around Taiwan, nor did the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning sail through the Taiwan Strait. This was because the KMT was heavily biased toward China and promoted the view that “both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to ‘one China.’”

The problem is that the KMT never gave any thought to what “one China” really means. Most Taiwanese would probably not be opposed to the idea if “one China” meant a democratic China that respects human rights. In practice, however, the “1992 consensus” is an unprincipled opportunistic policy that holds all Taiwanese hostage, while endorsing the Beijing regime and its violation of human rights.

The idea of a so-called “one China” concerns Taiwan’s democracy and human rights.

The main reason Beijing did not send military aircraft or submarines to circumnavigate Taiwan in the past was that China found the KMT to be very cooperative: As long as they promoted the “1992 consensus,” military threats were not necessary. However, that consensus was not built on any kind of public support: It was simply a private agreement between the KMT and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Denigrating oneself in exchange for peace does not make for a cross-strait relationship built on equal terms, it is just humiliating and contemptuous of Taiwan’s democracy.

Beijing’s constant military threat is proof that “one China” is a dead-end street.

The Tsai administration’s performance is less than satisfactory and criticism of Tsai is growing stronger every day. Still, when it comes to cross-strait relations, she is not belittling Taiwan, its human rights and its democracy. Taiwan’s democracy and human rights must under no circumstances be sacrificed in response to Beijing’s military threat.

The Civil Aeronautics Administration has responded to China’s controversial decision to open up the M503 flight route by not approving the application for 176 extra Chinese flights across the Taiwan Strait during the Lunar New Year. This is a reasonable response.

To allow that many flights along the M503 route would constitute a national defense concern for Taiwan.

New Taipei City Mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) has said that politics should not be allowed to interfere with Lunar New Year family reunions, but what has he said to defend Taiwanese people in the face of China’s military threats?

Domestically, China arrests civil rights lawyers at will and drives away “low-end” populations. Internationally, it ignores Taiwanese democracy and human rights.

If giving up Taiwan’s national defense is the price that must be paid for Lunar New Year family reunions, then Taiwanese are falling into the trap of believing that “both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one China.” The M503 air route is only the beginning.