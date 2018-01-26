With dissent crushed, Egypt’s presidential race a subdued affair

By Ruth Michaelson / The Guardian, CAIRO

Outsized posters of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi stare down on empty rooms inside the headquarters of a campaign for his second term in power. Egypt’s presidential election is two months away, but the repurposed five-room apartment that serves as the movement’s hub stands silent, except for the hum of traffic from the street outside, a bustling two-lane artery for Cairo’s Tahrir Square.

The unofficial campaign — named “To Build It” — began in October last year in a bid to stir up support for al-Sisi, long before the March election date was even announced, and long before his official announcement on Friday last week that he would run.

Al-Sisi’s victory appears assured; dissent has been crushed and other presidential candidates taken out of the running. However, despite the efforts of the To Build It campaigners, support for the former military general remains muted.

Last month, the campaign reported that it had gathered more than 12 million signatures from citizens imploring al-Sisi to run for a second term in office. Yet, one Egyptian TV news channel recently broadcast footage of people being paid to sign the petition, while a principal in the Nile Delta region was investigated after posting a message instructing employees to sign it, and send proof to the school and the local education authority.

During a visit to the campaign’s headquarters last week, the Guardian found a single staff member sitting next to a large stack of unsigned petitions.

“There was a lady who came in with her child, and it immediately ran to kiss the shoes on that poster,” said Mohammed Taher, the only person on duty, gesturing toward a large picture of al-Sisi wearing a crisp blue suit and shiny shoes.

A list of slogans next to him read: “Because we need to purify our country of terrorism. So that we can continue to pioneer. So we can get rid of corruption.”

‘NOT A MAGICIAN’

Al-Sisi’s announcement that he would run for a second term followed a three-day conference entitled “Story of a Nation” to tout his achievements. The autocrat rode to power following a 2013 military coup and an aggressive cult of personality campaign that saw his face adorning chocolates and even women’s underwear before he won the 2014 election with 97 percent of the vote.

Four years on, the songs composed to drum up support for him are rarely heard, after periods of crippling economic instability and increasing extremist violence.

On the campaign trail in 2014, al-Sisi promised stability and economic prosperity for Egyptians. The years since have been marked by a steady and sometimes bloody suppression of any opposition. Civil society activity is heavily curtailed, while Egypt has been branded “one of the world’s biggest prisons for journalists” by press freedom group Reporters Without Borders.

The Egyptian government accepted an emergency loan from the IMF in late 2016 to stave off a deepening economic crisis, which brought temporary reprieve, but precipitated skyrocketing living costs for the average Egyptian.

“Anyone who gets elected will make promises; it’s how long he takes to fulfill them [that matters],” Taher said. “Al-Sisi’s not a magician — he needs time to fix these things.”

He said people had traveled from far afield to the headquarters and sign, but could not say how many signatures the main branch of the campaign had gathered.