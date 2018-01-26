Smarter study, not dumbed-down

By Emilio Venezian

According to a Taipei Times article, professor Chen Chao-ming (陳超明) found 2,000 words out of a mandatory list that “never appeared in the exams” of the past 20 years and “1,000 words that appeared in the exams that never appeared in high school textbooks” (“English vocabulary lists for high schools reduced,” Jan. 23, page 2).

This apparently is a driving force behind a decision by the Ministry of Education’s Curriculum Evaluation Committee to dumb down the requirements for English vocabulary from 7,000 words to 4,500 words for regular high schools and 3,500 for comprehensive and technical high schools.

It is possible that the students that go on to college, university, postgraduate work or employment in industry or government would not need anything beyond the newly prescribed number.

However, it is also possible to interpret the results as meaning that the people who designed the exams over the past 20 years had never come across 2,000 of the 7,000 words and therefore did not include them in any exams.

In that case, the better decision might have been to find a more literate group of people to design the exams. Dumbing down the list might otherwise result in a finding, 20 years from now, that 2,000 of the 4,500 required words in the new list had never been used and a call for reducing the number of words at that point from 4,500 to 2,500 — and so on, ad infinitum.

The end result would be that no knowledge of English vocabulary is required to graduate from high school. That certainly would not lead to the pious hope that the new regime would “encourage students to ‘first listen, then speak, then write.’”

If it works for English, why not apply the same paradigm to Chinese. Out of the 209 radicals, we could choose the 50 or so most difficult to write and eliminate those radicals and all characters using those radicals so as not to create memory overloads and facilitate listening, speaking and writing. Does that sound sensible?

To begin with, it should be realized that “7,000 words” is a vague and almost meaningless goal. A word like “still” can be a noun, an adjective, a transitive verb, an intransitive verb, an adverb or a conjunction. As a noun it can have four meanings; as an adjective, five; as a transitive verb, four; as an intransitive verb, one; as a conjunction, one; and as an adverb, six.

Should it be counted as one word, as seven words or as 21? How can students understand a sentence such as “still waters run deep” if they do not have the ability to parse the sentence? It consists of four words, but each can have multiple functions and in each of those functions, more than one meaning.

With that sentence, the reader might see four words, more than 100 possible function combinations and well over 10,000 possible meaning combinations.

It would take well over a week to go through all the meaning combinations, several hours to go through the function combinations, but getting the meaning of the sentence without knowing enough grammar to parse it would be a futile endeavor. With efficient parsing, it would take less than one minute — with familiarity, a few seconds at most.

So why is the number of words of such great concern?

If I were to master 5,000 characters in Chinese, I would come close to exhausting the set and yet I would understand almost nothing because the equivalent of an English word often takes more than one character. Good English dictionaries range from 150,000 to 400,000 words, yet most English communication is comprised of idioms.