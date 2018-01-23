[ LETTER ]

Make your country great

US President Donald Trump got himself in hot water when he allegedly referred to certain countries as “shithole” countries. Do not get out of the shithole by migrating elsewhere: The only way to do it is by making your own country great.

Nobody seemed to care when the Chinese government referred to Taiwan in equally unfortunate terms, using racial slurs to criticize Taiwanese men and women.

At least in Trump’s case he was merely accused of slurring countries, not people directly, if he did in fact say those words.

The comments about Taiwan were apparently in an official document when China ceded the island to Japan in 1895.

To this day, some diehard Chinese call Taiwan a “devil’s island,” even after living here for about 60 years.

Now Chinese authorities in Shanghai have made the Marriott Hotel remove a reference to Taiwan from its Chinese Web site after the US hotel chain listed Taiwan as a separate country.

Well, Taiwan has developed as a showcase for democracy, with a self-sufficient economy, an advanced healthcare service and individual freedoms that Chinese would very much like to have.

In one way or another, we are all in a shithole. Learn from Taiwan. Make your own country great.

Philip Liu

Cambridge, Massachusetts