Pay raises cannot solve low wages

By Chang Wen-po 張溫波

This year, the most important task facing President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration is to comprehensively tackle the problem of low salaries — in particular among younger people.

The government has said that it aspires to achieve a minimum monthly salary of NT$30,000.

The Tsai administration could incentivize businesses to raise salaries by introducing pay structures that benefit the younger generation. This could be achieved through subsidies, or, when companies tender for government projects, by adjusting the scoring system to factor in the amount they pay their employees.

Although calling for government incentives appears to be a relatively clear-cut solution, such measures might confuse cause and effect, or even achieve the opposite effect as a result of overreaching in an attempt to come up with a clever solution. Here are the reasons:

From a macro-economic perspective, using subsidies and other administrative incentives to drive up salaries will cause two things to happen.

First, it will push up wage costs for businesses and lead to rising prices, which will drag down consumption and export growth. This will result in decreased demand for labor — the employment rate will fall — and slow GDP growth.

Second, as prices increase, a fixed nominal money supply means that the real money supply will decrease, interest rates will rise, investment will dry up and the employment rate as well as GDP will fall.

This will mean that workers’ real salaries do not improve and we will be back where we started — or perhaps in an even worse position. If the government were then to cancel its administrative measures, the problem of low salaries would become even more acute.

Following the above scenario, one can see that it is imperative that the government do all it can to create an optimal environment for investment by putting measures in place that encourage large sums of idle capital — dumb money or a bad position — to be channeled into investment within the real economy to stimulate economic growth.

That way, the government would be able to keep the employment rate and salary increases on the right track.

At present, commentators, high-level government officials and even Premier William Lai (賴清德) are loudly calling for more inflation as a way to shore up wages and economic growth, which is akin to using inflation to shore up the economy.

However, such arguments are misleading and their proponents are unintentionally misinforming the public.

In 2009, oil and electricity prices soared, heaping further pressure on Taiwan’s economy, which was already teetering on the brink of recession. This example should serve as a warning to those who advocate higher inflation.

Salary levels are determined by labor supply and labor demand. These two factors are the cause and salary levels are the effect. Furthermore, in each industry — and even at individual companies — the cause and effect relationship will be slightly different; it is therefore difficult for a government to handles these through administrative measures.

Although the labor market is regulated through law and thus does not function like a genuine free market, it is still capable of performing the basic market function of determining salaries, as is true in the rest of the world.

Although the economy is displaying signs of recovery, the unemployment rate remains high, which shows that the country has not yet reached a state of full employment. The oversupply of labor is why salaries continue to remain stagnant.