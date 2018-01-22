Entertainment knows some borders

By Chang Kuo-tsai 張國財

Whitney Houston sang all her songs in English, but you do not need to understand a word of English to appreciate her heavenly voice. Who could help smiling Charlie Chaplin’s antics, or at Pink Panther cartoons, even when there is no dialogue? Indeed, entertainment reaches its pinnacle when it transcends borders.

If they are talented enough, Taiwanese entertainers can perform anywhere in Southeast and Northeast Asia, and some, such as rock band Chthonic, get to perform still farther afield in Europe and the US. Probably the only country where Taiwanese people might face prejudice and be denied entry or be banned from performing is China.

Many Taiwanese entertainers have been boycotted by China on political grounds. Some of the better-known cases are pop diva Chang Hui-mei (張惠妹) — better known as A-mei — who upset China by singing the Republic of China (ROC) national anthem at Chen Shui-bian’s (陳水扁) presidential inauguration in 2000; singer-songwriter Deserts Chang (張懸), after she displayed the ROC national flag when singing in the UK in 2013; indie icon Crowd Lu (盧廣仲), after he went to the Legislative Yuan to support the 2014 Sunflower movement protesters, who were occupying the legislature in protest of backroom negotiations over the cross-strait service trade agreement; and K-pop star Chou Tzu-yu (周子瑜), after she held the ROC flag while appearing in a South Korean variety show in 2015.

The most recent case involves singer and actress Ruby Lin (林心如), who produces and plays the leading role in the GTV drama series My Dear Boy (我的男孩) and has accepted received a subsidy of NT$20 million (US$679,579) from the Ministry of Culture, which was seen in China as an action in support of Taiwanese independence.

Sadly for Taiwanese entertainers, it is difficult or impossible for them to draw a clear line between politics and entertainment. When China decides to boycott or suppress a particular entertainer, there is little point in asking why. What is more interesting is to observe how the targeted person in each case reacts to China’s boycott or suppression.

Chou, who was 16 years old at the time of her “national flag incident,” had only just started out in life. How much could she understand about politics? She was obviously shocked when Chinese suddenly decided to turn against her. Her company released a video in which she read an apology from a script that she was holding.

“I have always felt proud of being Chinese,” Chou said

Many heavily pregnant “proud Chinese” travel to give birth in Californian maternity centers, so that their babies can automatically become US citizens. All members of the family of Hong Kong’s richest man, Li Ka-shing (李嘉誠), holds a Canadian passport.

Members of China’s “high-end population” probably did not know whether to laugh or cry when they heard Chou naively saying, “I have always felt proud of being Chinese.”

Although A-mei disassociated herself from politics by saying “I am just a singer, but I have been painted with political colors” and “I am not a political person,” she did not say anything to betray or sell out Taiwan.

Apparently, China was not satisfied with that and still boycotted her for four years.

Lu’s record company, Team Ear Music, issued a statement stressing that Lu had never taken part in any political discussions, expressed strong political opinions or said that he was not afraid of being boycotted.