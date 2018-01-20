Rebalancing regional development

By Jason Kao 高仁山

In her inaugural address, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) promised to “pursue a new economic model for sustainable development based on the core values of innovation, employment and equitable distribution.”

Late last year, the government passed the Act for the Recruitment and Employment of Foreign Professionals (外國專業人才延攬及僱用法), hoping to attract more international talent. This shows the government’s commitment to reverse the nation’s brain drain, and to pursue industrial innovation and balanced regional development.

The brain drain is so serious that it has attracted national and international attention. China has adjusted its Taiwan policy by shifting its focus from the “three middles and the youth” (三中一青, residents in central and southern Taiwan, middle and low-income families, small and medium-sized enterprises, and young people) to “one generation and one stratum” (一代一線, the younger generation and grassroots stratum).

Such policy incentives are tailored to the predicaments facing the development of southern Taiwan, the lack of a stage for young people to shine and the problem of low pay, showing Taiwan’s rapidly weakening soft power in the face of unbalanced regional development.

The government’s “five plus two” plan is aimed at transforming the nation’s industrial structure through innovation and upgrades. While the promotion of innovation and entrepreneurship serves as a means, the key to change lies in talent, a critical mass of which is essential for the stimulation of industrial innovation.

However, Taiwan has long poured more development resources into the north, while the future of industrial transformation and development in the south remains uncertain, not to mention the lack of job opportunities and low wages. As a result, it is difficult for central and southern Taiwan to compete with the north for talent.

Southern Taiwan is undergoing a critical period of industrial transformation and upgrading, and it is an urgent task to break through the talent shortage. Take Taiwan’s innovation and entrepreneurship environment for example: The gutting of the talent base due to insufficient development resources in the south is reflected in entrepreneurial space, venture capital and event opportunities.

First, entrepreneurial space is an indicator for the initial recruitment of young local and foreign entrepreneurs. Taiwan has encouraged public and private organizations to establish “incubation centers” since 1997. By providing space, technology research and development, funding and industry-academy cooperation, the incubation centers have become the driving force behind the development of innovative entrepreneurship and talent retention across the nation.

Government data show that there are a total of 73 incubation centers and coworking spaces in northern Taiwan (Greater Taipei, Hsinchu County and Taoyuan), compared with 23 incubation centers in Tainan and Kaohsiung. Among the 68 incubation centers that received funding from the Ministry of Economic Affairs last year, 29 were in the north and 19 in the south. So the south plays second fiddle to the north in terms of scale and resources, and this is unfavorable to the industry’s talent recruitment, youth employment, and industrial transformation and upgrading.

Next, the public sector is supporting start-ups through the following major direct financial channels, such as the Ministry of Science and Technology’s From IP to IPO project, angel funds, direct and venture investments under the National Development Council’s National Development Fund, and the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fund established by the Financial Supervisory Commission last year.