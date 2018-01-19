Thailand’s military leader has signaled that he wants to stay

By Dennis Gray / AP, BANGKOK

When Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, the country’s junta leader, seized control of Thailand in a military coup, he vigorously denounced politicians as responsible for the country’s ills and positioned himself and his fellow generals as the cure.

Four years on, with many of the country’s problems still festering and the public growing impatient for long-delayed elections, Prayuth has made a declaration that for many seemed to confirm suspicions that he plans to stay in power long past any polls.

“I am no longer a soldier. Understand? I’m just a politician who used to be a soldier,” the 63-year-old former-army-chief-turned-prime-minister told reporters at the turn of the year. “But I still have a soldier’s traits.”

The world’s only nation still under formal military rule, Thailand is under increasing pressure both at home and abroad to return to civilian governance. The message now appears clear: In one form or another, the gruff general wants to be that civilian.

Should Prayuth decide to stay on, there is little stopping him. For one, he still holds absolute power under rules that he implemented when he staged the coup in 2014 and he could simply put off elections yet again.

However, even if he decides to follow his latest timeline and hold polls later this year, he and his junta have carefully crafted a strategy to ensure that the military command politics, society and even the economy for decades to come.

While Prayuth has not flatly stated that he will seek to lead the next government, several days after declaring himself a politician he remarked: “I can be whatever you want me to be. I can be it all.”

Thailand has suffered more than a decade of political unrest and upheaval, including two coups and numerous rounds of sometimes deadly street protests, as its conservative establishment struggled with the grassroots political success as prime ministers of billionaire businessman Thaksin Shinawatra and his sister, Yingluck Shinawatra.

The Shinawatras fundamentally changed Thai politics with populist policies aimed at wooing the country’s poor rural majority, but their time in power was also marred by allegations of corruption. Both Thaksin and Yingluck watched their governments topple in coups and both now live in exile to avoid court convictions that they have said were politically motivated.

To prevent a return to what it has said was a “lost decade” of national peril, the junta drafted a constitution that neuters political parties in favor of non-elected bodies and even allows for an appointed prime minister. The junta itself gets to appoint many who would do the appointing, including the entire upper house of parliament, which would also have some seats directly reserved for the military.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, a powerful former army chief and key junta member, last week said that he thought Prayuth should lead the next government, but seemed to hint that it should be by running in the election.

“It must be the voice of the people,” he said.

Even if a traditional politician or party were to come to power, they would be legally bound to follow a junta-devised national strategy that covers the next 20 years and that critics have said would put a military stamp across a broad spectrum of future public policy.

For some in Thailand — where the junta has banned protests and political gatherings — all this spells doomsday for democracy.