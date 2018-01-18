Germany’s political insecurity could be catalyst for better future

By Helmut Anheier

Few people outside Germany are familiar with the caricature of themselves that many Germans hold in their minds.

Far from the aggressive bully of 20th century war propaganda, the perfectionist engineer of Madison Avenue car advertisements, or the rule-following, know-it-all of the silver screen, the German many picture today is a sleepy-headed character clad in nightgown and cap. Sometimes clutching a candle, this German cuts a naive, forlorn figure, bewildered by the surrounding world.

This figure is not new. On the contrary, referred to as Der Deutsche Michel, or “the German Michel,” it was popularized in the 19th century as a character whose limited perspective causes him to shun great ideas, eschew change and aspire only to a decent, quiet and comfortable life.

However, Michel has now made a comeback; and who can blame him? Germany now boasts a booming economy, near full employment, rising wages and content unions. Public budgets are under control, the financial crisis is long forgotten, and the 2015 influx of refugees has been relatively well managed.

What bad news there is — industrial scandals (like that at Volkswagen), airline bankruptcies and endlessly delayed infrastructure projects — does little to dampen the general sense of safety and well-being enjoyed by Germany’s Michels. The only real threat, it seems, is the world outside Germany’s borders.

In this sense, last autumn’s election campaign was perfectly suited to Germany’s Michels.

“A land where we live well and happily,” the campaign slogan of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), resonated with them, as did the rather provincial and mostly empty messages of rival parties.

With the exception of the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany, the parties displayed a rote civility and drowsy acceptance of consensus that pacified the electorate.

After the election, the real politicking began, but even then, pains were taken to obscure those activities from Germany’s Michels. Indeed, although party officials had been in place for some time, they waited until the votes were cast before putting their cards on the table, and even then did so behind closed doors. Even the leaks from these closed-door coalition talks were so well managed that they created the illusion that the Sondierungsgesprache — that is, the preparatory talks among party officials — were politically rather harmless.

However, Germany’s political class, like its ordinary Michels, is in denial. The soporific federal elections; the breakdown of coalition talks among the CDU, its Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union (CSU), the Greens and the Free Democrats (FDP); and the timid dance between the CDU and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) since then all point to a serious deficit in German politics.

The truth is that the various party platforms, meant to inform the electorate and provide a basis for coalition talks, reveal a shocking lack of imagination and paucity of new ideas.

Second-order issues are presented as red lines, with largely technical questions — for example, about refugee family reunions, a new health insurance scheme no one asked for, or the role of the federal government in funding education — taking center stage.

Considering the state of Europe and the world — and the hopes many outsiders are pinning on German leadership — these issues seem rather marginal. However, the real problem is that they are distracting from larger issues relating to, say, the euro, security, defense, migration, infrastructure and taxation.