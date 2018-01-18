The US$500bn Chinese tech firm many have never heard of

By Mark Sweney / The Guardian

It is China’s Web giant and has a string of high-profile investments spanning Snapchat, Spotify, Tesla, and Hollywood film and TV.

It is a sprawling corporate giant that has overtaken Facebook to become the world’s fifth-most valuable listed company — but few, in the West at least, will have heard of Tencent, even though it is worth half a trillion US dollars and rising.

China is the world’s most populous digital market and the protection afforded by state censorship through the so-called “Great Firewall” — which has meant no competition from Facebook, Google, Twitter and Netflix — has helped Tencent flourish since it launched nearly two decades ago in Shenzhen, China.

However, in the past year its shares have been supercharged — climbing from less than HK$200 at the beginning of last year to HK$448 now — and the value of the company has soared.

There are three cornerstones of Tencent’s business: its messaging app WeChat, the biggest mobile gaming franchises in the world and an ecosystem built around its 1 billion users that apes many of the services offered by the Silicon Valley firms that do not operate in China.

The company’s Netflix-style Tencent Video service — the biggest in China, with exclusive content including US National Football League games and HBO series such as Game of Thrones — more than doubled in size in the past year, attracting more than 40 million paying subscribers.

“They have a relationship of mutual benefit with the Chinese state,” Enders analyst Jamie McEwan said. “They have been allowed to grow and massively diversify their businesses without the level of scrutiny or competition you might see in Western countries.”

Late last year, Tencent became the first Chinese firm to pass the US$500 billion stock market valuation mark, supplanting Facebook as the world’s fifth-biggest firm, a bittersweet moment for company cofounder Ma Huateng (馬化騰), 46, also known as “Pony” Ma.

Tencent in 2014 was on the brink of buying WhatsApp, which would have made it a global power player overnight. The company was close to a deal when talks had to be delayed so that Ma could undergo back surgery. A panicked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg got wind of the move and swooped, tabling an enormous US$19 billion rival bid — by far Facebook’s biggest deal and more than twice the offer made by Tencent — to see off the threat.

Thwarted, but undeterred, Ma late last year took a 12 percent holding in Snapchat — he had made a small investment in 2013 — in a busy year that also included buying 5 percent of Elon Musk’s electric car firm Tesla and swapping minority stakes in its music streaming business with Spotify.

Tencent Music, which dwarfs efforts by Apple and Spotify in China, is expected to make a US$10 billion stock market listing this year.

Tencent also cranked up its domination of mobile gaming, handing over US$8.6 billion for Finnish company Supercell, maker of two of the biggest games in the world, Clash of Clans and Clash Royale.

It also owns Los Angeles-based game maker Riot, behind the huge League of Legends franchise, and has stakes in Gears of War maker Epic and Activision Blizzard, home to Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush Saga.

Tencent also owns the most profitable game in the world, Honor of Kings, which makes about US$1 billion per quarter and has 200 million monthly players.