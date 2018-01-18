[ LETTER ]

Overhauling status for votes

While Article 3, Clause 3 of the 1955 amended Water Act (水利法) states that the public juridical persons governing water management are autonomous bodies, while the 1993 Organic Regulations for Irrigation and Water Conservancy Associations (農田水利會組織通則) Article 1, Clause 2 — which predates the now-abolished Act for Establishment of National Chiang Kai-Shek Cultural Center (國立中正文化中心設置條例), which said that “the center is a non-departmental public body and the supervisory authority of the center is the Ministry of Education” by more than 10 years — confirms the irrigation associations are “public juridical persons.”

The associations are among the first organizations to be operated as a semi-autonomous non-departmental public bodies. As such, their budgets need to be passed by the Council of Agriculture — which comes under the control of the Executive Yuan — and any engineering works or procurements are subject to the Government Procurement Act (政府採購法).

In addition, matters related to real estate must obtain council prior approval and be incorporated into the budget, and when necessary, land can be expropriated for its purposes.

This being the case, changing the status of the associations, in both structural and practical terms, to a government agency, cannot be said to be illegal.

The thing to be careful about is the exact nature of the organization overseeing the water rights management and distribution for agriculture, industry and the general public, to ensure that the interests of each are met.

What must be avoided is blanket opposition to government policy overhauling organizational status of various bodies simply for electoral considerations, thereby endangering democratic progress.

Chin Pei-chen

Taipei