Solving Taiwan’s traffic problems

By Lee Ker-tsung 李克聰

With the popularity of smartphones and dashboard cameras, people are becoming increasingly active in reporting traffic violations. In the special municipalities, the number of fines for reported traffic violations was more than 1.5 million between January and August last year, and the number has continued to increase, to the extent that it is actually becoming a burden for administrative courts.

The National Police Agency (NPA) requires that police first try to persuade people who have breached traffic rules when dealing with “minor” offenses rather than report cases directly.

However, officers are often concerned about being accused of sweeping reported offenses under the carpet and, given the time and energy-consuming process of verifying a traffic offense, almost all reported cases are dealt with through fines, with persuasion being overlooked.

Statistics show that the top three traffic offenses are illegal parking, not following road markings and running a red light. It is believed that a fine would make most people reflect and alter their behavior, but many people feel they have been unfairly singled out when they receive a traffic ticket, given the multitude of violations. These people often join the ranks of traffic offense informants.

Taiwan’s roads are not only unfriendly places, they are downright dangerous, due to mixed traffic flow as well as the mixed use of residential and commercial areas.

To improve traffic, it is important to conduct a thorough review, taking into account three major factors: people, vehicles and the roads. The nation should also carry out better traffic management, using the “three E’s”: engineering, education and enforcement.

First, engineering: The nation needs to explore whether traffic planning is up to the task. For example, if the supply of parking spaces in a given area falls far short of the demand, then people can expect serious issues with illegal parking, just as they can expect frustrated pedestrians to violate the rules if the deployment of traffic lights does not make sense.

If traffic planning is improved, coupled with a of community-based traffic instruction program and the appropriate enforcement of the traffic rules, the situation would hopefully improve.

This would foster a virtuous cycle in traffic management that should bring the number of traffic offenses down and introduce some order to the roads, thereby reducing the risk of accidents.

It is important for central and local government authorities to conduct an ex-ante and ex-post analysis of the situation to ascertain why traffic offenses have not decreased, why traffic flow has not improved appreciably and why traffic accident incidence rates remain high, despite the increasing number of reports of traffic offenses in the past three years.

Second, education: The government should conduct a retrospective analysis of all reported traffic offense hotspots, and look at signage and provisions in the surrounding area.

For example, it should assess whether there are too many of red lines prohibiting temporary parking and whether it makes sense to permit parking in such areas from 8pm to 7am.

It could also assess whether there are sufficient traffic lights in the area, whether there are enough lanes for left or right turns and whether the two-stage left turns for motorcycles are in places that improve safety.