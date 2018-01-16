Who would prefer their own country to Donald Trump’s US? Norwegians would

By Mark Lewis / AP, STAVANGER, Norway

Norwegians generally live longer than Americans. There is a generous safety net of healthcare and pensions, and although it is pricey, the country last year was named the happiest on Earth.

US President Donald Trump says the US should take in more Norwegians, but is it any wonder that more Americans are going the other way?

The nation of 5.2 million people that seldom makes global headlines on Friday awoke to the news that Trump wanted to have more immigrants from Norway, rather than Haiti and nations in Africa that he disparaged with a vulgar term.

The comments came after Trump on Wednesday met with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg in Washington. His remarks were seen in Oslo as racially charged and sharply at odds with Norwegian values of inclusivity.

“This says a lot about what Trump thinks it means to be an American. It is more about ethnicity than shared values,” said Hilde Restad, an associate professor of international affairs and a former US resident.

Norwegians generally did not want “to be flattered by this US president in this way,” she added.

Henrik Heldahl, a commentator for the political Web site Amerikansk Politikk, said the sentiment would have been welcomed in Norway had Trump used less coarse language for Haiti and African countries.

“It could have been a compliment and a nice sending off for Erna Solberg as a trusted US partner, but the way he said it guarantees that the reaction here will be very negative,” Heldahl said.

Emigration from Norway to the US hit its peak in 1882, when nearly 29,000 mostly poor Norwegians crossed the Atlantic. However, in 2016, only 1,114 Norwegians moved to the US, while 1,603 Americans moved to Norway.

Trump’s comments were unlikely to trigger an exodus from one of the wealthiest nations in the world.

Oil-rich Norway ranks fourth in the world for GDP per person, according to the World Bank, while the US was eighth.

Norway also boasts a universal healthcare system, low unemployment and a US$1 trillion “rainy day” fund fueled by its offshore oil and gas resources that helps pay for generous pensions and other social welfare programs.

Norwegians also have an average life expectancy of 81.8 years, making them the 15th longest-living people in the world, according to the WHO. The US is in 31st place, with a life expectancy of 79.3 years.

“Why would people from Norway want to immigrate here? They have actual healthcare and longer life expectancy,” author Stephen King said on Twitter.

Norway last year soared to the top slot in the World Happiness Report. The US was 14th, down from No. 13 in 2016, and over the years Americans have steadily been rating themselves less happy.

Not that the Nordic land of Edvard Munch’s The Scream is a perfect paradise — it is gloomy from a lack of sunlight for most of the winter, temperatures are comparable to the northern US and the cost of living is high — a beer can cost as much as US$12 and so can a meal at McDonald’s.

It also is not as ethnically homogenous as some might think. About 17 percent of inhabitants are immigrants or children of immigrants.

Norway has its own battles over foreign-born migrants, with the populist Progress Party — a junior partner in the ruling coalition — calling for a tightening of immigration controls.

Solberg’s US visit was hailed as a success in Norway, where she was praised for raising issues around climate change and international trade, but immigration appeared not to have been on the agenda.