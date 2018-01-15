Australia faces ‘creeping Stalinism’ with new secrecy law

By Kieran Pender / The Guardian

Government whistle-blowers and journalists who report on leaked information could face 20 years’ imprisonment if changes to Australia’s official secrecy laws pass parliament.

The overhauled offense provisions, introduced to the Australian House of Representatives last month just hours after marriage equality became law, form part of the Coalition government’s broader crackdown on treason, espionage and foreign interference.

If passed, the reform will increase tenfold the maximum penalties for anyone communicating information potentially harmful to the national interest, where that information is obtained via a government official without authorization.

“This is ‘creeping Stalinism,’” said Ethicos Group specialist Howard Whitton, who has advised governments and the UN’s ethics office on whistle-blower policy. “The absolute protection of principled disclosure of wrongdoing — unfettered by government — must be preserved, or Australia will become a laughing stock internationally.”

Australia’s existing official secrecy laws date back to 1914, when sections 70 and 79 of the federal Crimes Act were hurriedly introduced following the outbreak of World War I.

Describing prior prohibitions as “ shamefully lax,” the Australian attorney general at the time and future prime minister, Billy Hughes, imposed a penalty of two years’ imprisonment on public servants who disclosed any government information without authorization. No defenses were made available.

Despite the draconian nature of such wartime provisions, that legislation has remained law in Australia over the following century with only minimal amendment. In 2008, the Rudd government asked the Australian Law Reform Commission (ALRC) to hold an inquiry, which resulted in modest reform proposals in its report Secrecy Laws and Open Government in Australia.

“Reform of Australia’s secrecy laws is long overdue,” said Hugh de Kretser, executive director of the Human Rights Law Centre. “After a careful and comprehensive review, the ALRC concluded that our secrecy laws were excessive and needed to be better targeted to protect legitimate government interests. Instead of acting on the ALRC’s recommendations, the Abbott government intensified our secrecy laws with the introduction of the Australian Border Force secrecy provisions and expansive [Australian Security Intelligence Organisation] secrecy laws.”

That trend looks set to continue. The proposed legislation criminalize communicating or otherwise dealing with information where that information was obtained by a public servant and is “inherently harmful” or likely to harm “Australia’s interests.” The former is defined as including any information produced by a security agency, while the latter includes prejudicing Australia’s international relations “in any way” or damaging relations between the federal government and a state.

“These broad definitions, coupled with penalties of up to 20 years in prison, raise serious risks of stifling the free flow of information and leaving Australian people ignorant of important matters in the public interest,” De Kretser said. “Open government is a foundational principle of democracy. Australians have a right to know what their government does in their name. Of course, some information must remain secret to protect our security and national interests, but these proposed laws have not got the balance right.”