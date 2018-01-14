[ LETTER ]

Gaining international support

Since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office, China’s military threat has become increasingly severe. Chinese provocations are focused on Taiwan’s lack of international status as an independent nation and international diplomatic protection. As soon as Taiwan hits back, China will have a reason to take military action and annex Taiwan.

If Taiwan displays fighting spirit instead of belligerence and enduring in silence, it would gain the support of the international community.

The way the US has been improving its semi-official relations with Taiwan is evidence of this.

For example, on Wednesday, there were media reports that the US Congress unanimously passed the Taiwan Travel Act and supported Taiwan’s return to the WHO. By providing a clear legal basis for exchanges between US and Taiwanese officials at different levels, US-Taiwan relations took a great leap forward.

International disputes and war are often not the result of disputes between countries, but rather military and diplomatic opposition between different groups. The involved countries do not necessarily have the ability to set the agenda, as was the case in the Vietnam War and the Korean War, the conflict between Israel and Arab countries or the war between the US and Iraq, for example.

This is why the best approach is to strengthen Taiwan’s military equipment and make China stop, because the cost of attacking Taiwan would be too heavy.

Taiwan should then follow up by striving for international recognition and increasing its diplomatic space.

Nan Chia-sheng

Yilan