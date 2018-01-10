There is a better way to unite Europe

By John Lloyd / Reuters

The European political year, grinding back into gear, is full of doubt, even woe. In the continent’s major countries politics are stuck, or likely to stick, in cul-de-sacs from which exit is difficult.

Only in France, under the banner not so much of the tricolor as the injunction En Marche (Let’s Go), is there official optimism and vigor.

Germany, Europe’s leading economy, has yet to agree on a government. Talks between the governing German Christian Democrats and the opposition German Social Democrats on the formation of a third coalition started on Sunday. A coalition agreement might take a long time — and even if successful, the marriage would be even more loveless, and thus more fragile, than the two preceding.

However, Germany remains strong in its economy and forecasts are bullish for this year, its businesses apparently insouciant about the politicians’ dilemmas.

By contrast, Italy’s growth, up a little from the stagnation of recent years, remains highly dependent on a coherent Italian government emerging from elections on March 4.

However, the outcome is forecast to end in a hung parliament, as a weakened governing Italian Democratic Party faces a rejuvenated right and a populist Five Star Movement, presently the most popular single party.

In Spain, expected economic growth has been reduced from 2.6 percent to 2.3 percent on fears of continued turbulence between the Madrid government and the separatists in Catalonia, where pro-independence parties are in the majority.

Poland, with its population of 38.5 million, is locked in moral and mortal combat with the EU. And the UK is, of course, leaving the group.

Still, hope must spring eternal in an EU which works under the rubric of “ever-closer Union,” and that hope focuses itself on the youthful 40-year-old shoulders of French President Emmanuel Macron, whose “En Marche” party slogan is the daily wake-up call to a France he believes had gone prematurely old, cold and weary.

His plans for the EU are bold and aimed at relatively rapid integration of the economy, but also designed to be protective of European citizens, a bulwark against the chill winds of globalization. It will be a trick hard to pull off, but at least an injection of optimism into a torpid continent.

The plans have strong supporters in other countries — the German Social Democrats are led by former EU parliament president Martin Schulz, who is passionate for “more Europe,” and in Italy, a new political grouping is actually called Piu Europa (More Europe), led by the veteran radical and former Italian minister of foreign affairs Emma Bonino. Like Macron, they want a United States of Europe; unlike him, they are in a minority.

Brave as Macron’s plans might be, they lack the central, necessary element which would give them a chance of success against already-heavy odds. They frame the advantages of closer integration in terms of a more efficient economy and a necessary underpinning of the euro. Many economists believe the euro is too fragile to survive ongoing shocks unless it has a kind of state backing similar to that provided by national central banks. Since the EU is at best a state-in-embryo, its currency’s fragility remains.

That makes sense to bankers and economists, but much of what comes out of the EU is not comprehensible to ordinary citizens and the missing element in Macron’s project is a credible plan to bring the countries of the EU together. That integration cannot just make sense to an establishment, it must make the resulting state-in-construction understandable (again) and above all acceptable to European citizens on democratic grounds, with a parliament and other institutions whose functions they can both grasp and affect with their votes, their views and their protests.