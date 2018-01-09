The West ignores Iranian people’s power at its peril

By Natalie Nougayrede / The Guardian

Western reactions to events in Iran have been as fascinating to watch as the events themselves. It is true that the picture is complex, but the hesitancy on view everywhere — and the lack of publicly supportive messages to protesters — are a sign of our times. It is as if any groundswell of popular aspirations now raises suspicion.

In the aftermath of the Arab Spring, US President Donald Trump and fake news, we seem to have become disillusioned about grassroots revolts.

What might once have been hailed as a democratic revolution now appears blurry. An outpouring of anger against a corrupt regime and its diversion of resources into military adventures is met more with skepticism than hope. There are instant suggestions of a CIA-led plot or an Israeli plan.

USEFUL DIVERSION

The trouble is that authoritarian regimes stand to gain from such conspiracy theories. Speculation about external forces fostering unrest offers autocrats an immediate diversion from the question of why people are revolting.

Thirty years ago, the US political scientist Gene Sharp watched Burmese monks rise up against the military junta. He went on to write the rulebook of non-violent revolution, From Dictatorship to Democracy, which has served as a model for protesters from Serbia to Egypt.

There was a time when Western public opinion applauded such developments. No longer, it seems.

We feel burned: Look at what has become of Egypt since we cheered former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak’s overthrow in 2011.

Even Myanmar’s fight for freedom has become painful to recall, with Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi having fallen off our heroes’ list following the Rohingya massacres.

Reality is always more complicated than political theory, of course.

That Trump has tweeted in support of Iranian protesters serves as a kind of disqualification in itself, but perhaps we should also stop and think about the cynicism or numbness that seems to have gripped us.

To be sure, there is much we do not know about Iran, where independent media coverage is hard to come by, but there is also much we do know.

Last month’s announcement that the next budget would cut subsidies that were lifelines to low-income households served as a trigger.

In provincial towns, crowds gathered to vent frustration against inflation and a general sense of injustice.

‘EGG REVOLUTION’

Some dubbed this the “egg revolution,” because the price of basic foods was set to spike. Now, full-on repression has been unleashed.

Iran matters a lot. Its weight in the Middle East can hardly be overestimated. Alongside Russia, it has played a key role in crushing opposition to dictatorship in Syria. The horror of Syria’s killing fields — with an estimated 500,000 deaths — was a key reason for the massive refugee movement that has upended European politics.

Iran is a topic the US political scene can easily go berserk over — we have known that since 1979 — but Europe is on the Middle East’s doorstep. We surely have an interest in change.

Resignation and confusion are exactly what autocracies around the world want from democratic countries. It is also what their disinformation seeks to entrench. By being immune to enthusiasm when people rise up, we squander the values we claim to want to defend.

True, this might not be a repetition of the 2009 Iranian opposition Green movement, which lasted months and was largely led by educated, urban elites, but is it only when English-speaking groups take to the streets that we should show support?