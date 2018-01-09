Tobacco must be strictly controlled

By Wen Chi-pang and Wayne Gao 溫啟邦，高志文

Fear of lung cancer is a big motive for thousands of people to join street protests against air pollution, so it is necessary to clear up some common misconceptions.

Because the majority of Taiwanese women who have lung cancer are non-smokers, the media, the general public and even lung cancer experts mostly blame air pollution and think that tobacco control is not an important measure to consider.

As the incidence of lung cancer keeps rising even when the prevalence of smoking falls, it is tempting to conclude that tobacco control does not help prevent lung cancer, but this would be a mistake.

Lung cancer experts might not know much about epidemiology, in which case they might misjudge the reasons for lung cancer.

The incidence of lung cancer among Taiwanese men started to fall about 10 years ago, as can be seen from data published on the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Web site, but the total number of lung cancer patients kept rising.

However, there are two kinds of increase: a real increase, in which age-specific incidence rates increase, and a false increase, in which the total number of patients increases, but the incidence does not.

The nation’s population is aging, which gives rise to a false increase, but age-specific incidence rates of lung cancer are falling.

Rises and falls in lung cancer rates are related to smoking patterns, but the effects do not arise overnight.

For example, the smoking rate in the US fell rapidly after the 1964 publication of the US Surgeon General’s report on smoking and health, which confirmed a clear causative link between smoking and lung cancer, and led to the introduction of mandatory health warnings in 1965.

However, the incidence of lung cancer continued to rise and did not start to fall until 1990. In Taiwan, smoking among men peaked in the 1970s at 65 percent and then began to decline, but, as in the US, the incidence of lung cancer did not begin to fall until about 25 years later.

At the time of peak smoking rates, women were surrounded by male smokers, including their grandfathers, fathers, brothers, husbands and colleagues, so that eight or nine out of every 10 women were exposed to secondhand smoke.

Taiwan is a small and densely populated country where people live in small homes. If there are smokers around, all householders will be trapped in a smoky atmosphere, with indoor pollution levels reaching dangerous levels every day.

The amount of PM2.5 — fine particulate matter measuring 2.5 micrometers or smaller — absorbed when someone smokes one cigarette is 12mg, which is equivalent to breathing outdoor air with a 0.5mg per cubic meter concentration of PM2.5 for one day. Indoor PM2.5 from secondhand smoke can also reach 0.5mg per cubic meter.

The US Surgeon General has published reports saying that there is no safe level of exposure to cigarette smoke, including in terms of the risk of lung cancer.

When lung cancer incidence in Taiwanese men was rising, the incidence in women increased in tandem, even though it was half or less of the incidence in men. Remarkably, when the lung cancer incidence rate for men started to fall, the rate for women also fell.

These trends show a commonality between the causes of cancer in men and women. The difference is that men’s lung cancer is mostly caused by firsthand smoke, while women’s tends to be caused by secondhand smoke. Research by the Taiwan Lung Cancer Society provides further confirmation of these findings.